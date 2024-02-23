Tennessee has tens of thousands of nonprofits; that's why a statewide association emerged

Statewide nonprofit associations have supported the needs of nonprofit organizations in their respective states for decades.

Today, more than 40 states have organizations representing their state’s nonprofits. Until recently, Tennessee was one of the states without a statewide nonprofit advocate. We formed Tennessee Nonprofit Network to solve that.

Nonprofit associations are needed

It’s essential to break down TNN’s role to understand its importance. Statewide associations assist nonprofits in various ways — from public policy and advocacy work to research and training access. The goal is to connect nonprofits and give them a voice — regardless of location or size. Tennessee is one of the last states to implement a statewide association but is arguably one that needs it most.

One Generation Away, a nonprofit organization dedicated to wiping hunger off the face of America, is bringing its Mobile Pantry to select Middle Tennessee communities this month.

There are regional organizations headquartered across the state. Each does important, capacity-focused work in their communities, but many organizations in rural communities fall outside the groups’ service areas. No one is compiling the collective needs of regions to present a uniform case at the state level.

TNN is filling that gap by expanding its reach so all nonprofits can effectively communicate with one another, share resources and align on policies.

More: Nashville to take new approach to nonprofit partnership in disaster response after audit

There is power in numbers

Nonprofits are Tennessee's sixth largest sector, with more than 40,000 in operation and comprising 8% of the workforce. They pay more than $13.5 billion in wages and generate more than $31.6 billion in yearly revenue. Nonprofit assets alone account for 10% of the state’s gross product. Considering the footprint created by the nonprofit sector, these organizations must have someone advocating for them.

TNN is committed to being a statewide organization. We’re expanding our reach by stationing full-time staff members across the state and recruiting board members from every region.

One of the best ways to listen to communities is by having people become part of them, allowing us to understand the needs and serve all Tennessee nonprofits.

How is TNN qualified to lead the charge?

It has triumphed in the face of adversity. When I joined Momentum Nonprofit Partners as CEO in 2017, the organization was at one of its lowest points. Teetering on financial insolvency, I knew critical changes were needed to revitalize this asset for Memphis nonprofits. I surrounded myself with industry leaders and dug into the numbers and created a data-based plan to rebuild the organization while providing services that worked to strengthen nonprofits.

Five years later, through a pandemic and some of the most challenging years for nonprofits, Momentum stood firm as a bastion of nonprofit leadership in Memphis and the national field. The team that brought Momentum to the fore will lead the charge at TNN, and they have the experience to navigate uncharted waters.

Everyone on staff is an expert. The TNN team is what makes our organization shine. Using combined experience, we can answer or create solutions for any nonprofit challenge. Whether it’s a concern about public policies, state legislation, economics or strategies, TNN has someone who can respond or perform the research necessary to point a nonprofit partner in the right direction.

Kevin Dean

TNN is committed to assisting nonprofits in every aspect of operations — from training and seminars to advocating for change. If a nonprofit has a need, we want to meet it. Our team has spent months implementing research projects, advocating and meeting with various nonprofit organizations and state legislatures on behalf of the entire sector. Tennessee nonprofits are encouraged to apply for membership, which is open and free to everyone.

Kevin Dean, PhD (Vanderbilt), president and CEO of Tennessee Nonprofit Network, is committed to unifying and strengthening the nonprofit sector across the state.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee Nonprofit Network represents thousands of organizations