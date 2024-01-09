'Tennessee Three' Rep. Gloria Johnson wants to follow the rules, but she won't be silenced

As the 2024 legislative session of the Tennessee General Assembly starts on Tuesday, observers are paying as much attention to the bills under consideration as to the rules of debate.

Rules in the regular and special sessions of 2023 prevented paper signs, caused the ejection of gun law reform advocates from committee rooms, and led to the expulsion of a couple of lawmakers who were part of the famed Tennessee Three. Jones and Pearson were ousted before being sent back by their local elected county commissions a few days later.

Johnson survived being expelled by one vote. But the incident elevated the trio’s profile, their fundraising and made them all political celebrities. Johnson launched a bid for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate for the chance to face incumbent Sen. Marsha Blackburn.

Rep. Justin Jones, D- Nashville speaks before Rep. Gloria Johnson, D- Knoxville, announces her campaign for U.S. Senate in 2024, at the Tennessee Woman Suffrage Monument Centennial Park in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023.

On this episode of the Tennessee Voices video podcast (No. 387), Johnson spoke about the new session, her assertion that the Republican-dominated legislature is violating the minority party's right to speak, and why she is running for U.S. Senate.

Gloria Johnson examined civility in the context of Tennessee lawmakers' actions

She also spent time criticizing what she considers false civility and accused GOP lawmakers of being uncivil in how they are treating their Democratic colleagues and in the legislation they are passing or refusing to consider.

In 2022, I wrote a column criticizing Johnson for her assertion that "democracy is dead" and her approach, for example, of using clown emojis to addressing her disagreements with the House leadership including Speaker Cameron Sexton.

She responded by writing a guest opinion column explaining why the democratic process is being suppressed in Tennessee.

Watch the video for our full conversation where she talks about the House rules, her beef with the establishment, how she goes about expressing her dissent, and how she would go about changing politics-as-usual in Nashville and Washington, D.C.

