Tennessee Titans pick Will Levis at No. 33 and here is what they're getting

Gizmodo

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is something of a rarity in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While several heroes have gotten film trilogies in the saga, with the exception of Spider-Man, none of those trilogies have felt like one complete story. Stories with endings. Stories where, if the filmmaker wanted, they could—let’s say—kill a character or two. In most cases, like with Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, and Ant-Man, we expected those characters to return after their respective part threes.