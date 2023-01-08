Tennessee Titans rookie Ryan Stonehouse breaks NFL punting record set in 1940

Sep 19, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Tennessee Titans punter Ryan Stonehouse (4) punt during the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium

Ryan Stonehouse went from undrafted to breaking a record more than 80 years old in his rookie season in the NFL.

The Tennessee Titans punter broke the record for single-season punting average with a mark of 53 yards per kick.

He shattered the previous record of 51.4 by Hall of Famer Sammy Baugh set in 1940.

Stonehouse was undrafted out of Colorado State where he set the NCAA career record for punt average (47.8).

From CSU:Ryan Stonehouse hears your 'altitude' theory as he bombs another kick over your returner

He signed as a free agent with the Titans and had to beat out veteran Brett Kern, which he did during camp to win the starting job. There were four punters selected in the 2022 NFL draft, but the undrafted Stonehouse has made himself the top of the bunch.

Stonehouse finished third in the NFL in net punting average at 44 per kick.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Ryan Stonehouse breaks NFL punt record held by Sammy Baugh