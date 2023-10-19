Tennessee Titans search for local businesses to help with new stadium project
Building a multi-billion dollar stadium takes a lot of work, and the Tennessee Titans have their work cut out for them with the new stadium project.
The NFL is headed across the pond. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Ravens vs. Titans in London.
The second-hand retail market has a spotlight on it amid increased consumer comfort in purchasing previously used items in recent years and the fact that the fashion industry accounts for a lot of waste in landfills. As such, reports forecast that the global resale market, also known as recommerce, is poised to reach about $350 billion by 2027. The company’s name means “their virtual closet” in Spanish, and it was founded in 2020 to introduce a new generation of consumers in Latin America to choose second-hand first, Vopero co-founder and CEO Alejandro Esperanza told TechCrunch.
New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit against three crypto companies: Gemini Trust Company, Genesis Global Capital and its affiliates and Digital Currency Group (DCG) for allegedly defrauding investors of over $1 billion, according to a statement on Thursday. The lawsuit also brought charges against Genesis former CEO Soichiro “Michael” Moro and DCG’s founder and CEO Barry Silbert for trying to hide $1.1 billion losses and “defrauding investors and the public.” “The lawsuit alleges that Gemini knew Genesis’ loans were undersecured and at one point highly concentrated with one entity, Sam Bankman-Fried’s Alameda, but did not reveal this information to investors,” the agency stated.
Big banks with sizable investment-banking operations are warning that it may take longer for any sustained gains in dealmaking to materialize.
Google has partnered with banks and other lenders in India to offer loans to individuals and merchants on the Google Pay app as the tech giant broadens its Indian payments app, processing about 4 billion transactions monthly, and makes its strongest push for financial inclusion in the South Asian market. The company has partnered with Axis Bank, allowing the lender to extend loans to individuals on Google Pay and tied-up with ICICI Bank for credit lines atop of UPI to merchants, Ambarish Kenghe, VP of Google Pay, told TechCrunch in an interview.
A New York Fed study found that the restart in loan payments would reduce borrowers' spending by $1.6 billion a month, or down 0.1 percentage point from August levels.
KKR Next Generation Technology Growth Fund III -- with roughly $3 billion in capital commitments, $400 million of which came from KKR's own employees. According to a regulatory filing, the group's first tech growth fund, sized at $711 million, boasts an IRR net of the firm's fees of 26.6% currently, including realized and unrealized gains. Its second effort, a $2.2 billion vehicle closed in 2019, has mostly unrealized gains and shows a roughly 18% net IRR.
Mention automation and someone will invariably (and understandably) mention its impact on jobs. There are a lot of opposing views on the subject, of course, but the one thing everyone seems to agree on is that robotics and AI will have a profound impact on human jobs, going forward. At today’s Delivering the Future event at a fulfillment center south of Seattle, the company announced that it will be teaming with MIT and the Ipos research firm to determine how these systems will impact work.
Don't spend extra on a MagSafe phone case when this cheap attachment makes your regular case MagSafe compatible in seconds.
A high-yield savings account can be an excellent way to build your savings. Here’s what to know about high-yield savings accounts and how to find the best one.
The project is being spun out of the Microsoft Azure Incubation team, the same group that previously launched open source projects like Dapr for building microservices, the KEDA event-driven autoscaling solution and Copacetic, a security tool for patching container image vulnerabilities. Dapr and KEDA are already part of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation's (CNCF) stable of projects and Microsoft recently submitted Copacetic as well.
At today’s Delivering the Future event, Amazon announced that it will begin testing Agility’s bipedal robot Digit in its facilities. Amazon Robotics Chief Technologist Tye Brady said the testing is in its “very, very early stages,” adding, “We’re taking a lot of care to understand it better and see if there’s a fit for our processes.” Reading between the lines here, there’s no guarantee that Amazon will actually begin deploying Digit to its warehouse facilities, which currently utilize north of 750,000 robot systems.
Microsoft is always moving forward in the field of accessibility, especially in gaming, where its Xbox Adaptive Controller and other features help gamers with disabilities play however is comfortable for them. A couple new updates and a touching short video on how games fit into the rehabilitation process mark the company's accessibility highlight month. One update many gamers will appreciate is the ability to remap buttons on the Xbox Elite 2 controller or the XAC to pretty much any keyboard key.
This rare 1985 Tritan A2 pizza delivery vehicle, built almost 40 years ago at the behest of Domino’s founder Tom Monaghan, is up for auction.
It's official: X is charging users to use its service -- a move X owner Elon Musk said would help the company combat bots and spam, something he's repeatedly complained about even before acquiring the social network. Instead, it's only one piece of a broader plan to stop bots that may also include payment, phone and ID verification, in addition to traditional bot-catching methods involving heuristics. On X, director of engineering Eric Farraro wrote, "I've read a lot of cynical takes about the $1 'Not a Bot' feature and the verification program in general."
Fintech startup Plaid has hired former Expedia CFO Eric Hart to serve as its first chief financial officer. When asked if the move meant that the company was planning to go public, a spokesperson told TechCrunch: “We do not have any plans to IPO at this time...It will be a milestone we consider at some point but no timeline to share." Eric is an incredible leader, and his many years of experience building Expedia into one of the largest platforms in the world are inspiring.
Your closet isn't complete without a pair.
The Subaru BRZ Touge Edition debuts in Italy, limited to 60 examples and fitted with STI and Subaru accessories, as well as some local performance parts.
Research shows that lactation consultants can increase the odds new mothers will breastfeed their babies and stick with it, but not everyone has access.
It provides a visual and audio alert if a driver appears tired.