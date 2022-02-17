Tennessee toddlers missing since Valentine's Day after mom bonded out of county jail

Two Tennessee toddlers who authorities say are missing and endangered may have been abducted by their noncustodial mother, according to the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office.

Early Saturday morning, the mom, Bella Tarpy, shared a news report of Florida couple Timothy and Tracy Ferriter, who are accused of abusing their adopted son, calling the couple "sick f---s."

County jail records show she was arrested later that day and bonded out Sunday.

By Monday her daughter and son, Scarlett Tarpy, 2, and Adonis Goff, 1, were missing, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Authorities are looking for them and their mother, who may be driving a silver Saab Model 93, license plate 37A-B01 or a 2003 white Mercedes sedan tagged 08A-Z61.

Scarlett has blonde hair and brown eyes, is 2 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs just 26 pounds, according to authorities.

Her brother has blue eyes and barely any hair yet — but photos show it’s blonde. He is 2 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 21 pounds.

County jail records show Tarpy, 19, has been booked five times since July 2021, most recently on felony charges of manufacturing, selling or possessing a controlled substance Saturday. She got out Sunday on $10,000 bond, and the kids went missing the next day.

Past arrests involve allegedly driving without a license, minor drug offenses and tampering with evidence.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on the children’s whereabouts to call the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office at 931-296-2301 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

A person who answered the phone at the sheriff’s office Wednesday night said no one was available to speak to the media after business hours.

Social media accounts show Tarpy fawning over the children. She often posted about her pregnancies and their births as well as them growing up.

The Ferriters allegedly locked their 13-year-old adopted son in an 8-foot by 8-foot box for up to 18 hours a day, according to police in Jupiter, Florida.

According to WPTV, he ran away and hid at school — then told investigators he fled "because I feel like no one loves me."