Tennessee tornado outbreak may mark deadliest December ever. What we know.

Saturday's severe weather system that pushed through Middle Tennessee with multiple tornadoes may mark the deadliest December on record for Middle Tennessee's tornado disasters, according to the Nashville Weather Service.

Six people were confirmed dead Saturday night in Clarksville and Madison.

Middle Tennessee previously recorded a total of eight tornado deaths in the month of December, with that total spanning decades of separate tornado disasters.

In addition to fatalities, Clarksville officials reported 62 people went to local hospitals, with nine of those transferred on Sunday to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical, unstable condition.

Tennessee tornado outbreak updates: Gov. Bill Lee declares state of emergency

How many tornadoes in Tennessee?

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency confirmed "preliminary reporting" of 13 tornadoes across the state.

While official rating and confirmation of those tornadoes from NWS are not yet available, meteorologists with NWS were able to "radar confirm" two tornadoes: one in Clarksville and one in the North Nashville/Gallatin area.

Where in Tennessee did the tornadoes hit?

While reports of damage are still rolling in, TEMA reported that affected counties include Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Gibson, Montgomery, Robertson, Stewart, Sumner, Trousdale, Weakley and Wilson.

National Weather Service confirmed that an estimated nine counties were impacted by tornado damage, with counties affected by severe weather damage being "likely double" that.

At least four counties have reported damage from straight-line winds.

The hardest-hit areas of Clarksville, Madison, Hendersonville, Gallatin and Springfield were being surveyed by National Weather Service officials to determine the strength of the storms and whether they were officially tornadoes, said NWS meteorologist Cory Mueller.

Storms rolled in Saturday afternoon a little after 12:30 p.m., crossing the Tennessee River into Stewart County, where the first tornado warning was issued at 1:22 p.m.

In total, 34 storm warnings were implemented across the Middle Tennessee region, with 20 of those being tornado warnings.

The National Weather Service issued a "tornado emergency" alert for parts of the region for the first time in over a decade as the storms swept through, according to meteorologist Sam Shamburger.

Rain amounts for the area vary, but according to National Weather Service, an estimated .5 to one inch of rain fell, with volunteers in Williamson, Rutherford, Wilson and Humphreys Counties reporting over one inch.

'State of emergency': How Tennessee governor, Nashville mayor, other officials responded

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has issued a "Level 3" state of emergency declaration for the state of Tennessee, in light of widespread tornado and severe storm damage on Saturday.

A Level 3 declaration is considered a "serious emergency or minor disaster," according to the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.

The designation gives the governor direct control to coordinate disaster response and activates the state's Emergency Operations Center.

Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden was visibly emotional as he addressed attendees at a Sunday morning press conference.

"Our community is strong and our faith is strong. We will get through this together. Please pray for all of those involved," Golden said, holding back tears.

Tennessee Tornadoes recovery: Here's how you can help

Moments later, Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell gave an update at a separate news conference in Nashville.

“Yesterday was unfortunately another heartbreaking day for Nashville and so many in our Middle Tennessee community,” O’Connell said, before thanking first responders, many of whom worked through the night.

Twenty-two structures collapsed as a result of the storm and “countless” others were damaged, O’Connell said.

“Nashville is a place where when we face adversity, the community always steps up,” O’Connell said. “The amount of outreach I have received … has been astonishing.”

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee tornado outbreak: How many tornadoes, where did they hit?