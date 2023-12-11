Tennessee tornado survivors express terror felt during the deadly storm
Residents in Clarksville, Tennessee, are still reeling after a powerful EF-3 tornado that killed at least six people.
Residents in Clarksville, Tennessee, are still reeling after a powerful EF-3 tornado that killed at least six people.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch tonight's doubleheader on Monday Night Football.
'Super-fast startup and lots of storage for all of my needs,' said an impressed reviewer of the bestseller.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the primetime doubleheader on Monday Night Football tonight.
November's CPI report is one of the most important data points the Federal Reserve will consider in its next interest rate decision.
Arturia has updated its MiniFreak hardware synthesizer with a whole bunch of new features. There’s a new sound engine, a union effect, new LFO modulation options and even an online store to buy sound packs.
It takes all the guesswork out of preparing everything from prime rib to pound cake. And, let's face it, 96,000+ fans can't be wrong!
Give friends and family the gift of lush lashes.
Wembanyama still leads all rookies in points, rebounds, steals and blocks per game, but he rates 32nd in effective field-goal percentage, shooting 36.6% on everything but dunks.
Three teams are tied at 6-7, with the "winner" guaranteed destruction in the wild-card round, worse draft position and a first-place schedule next season. Oh, and the other team's on pace for the worst record yet in the 17-game era.
The Z4 M40i is getting a manual option for 2024 that brings with it other upgrades that equal a much better Z4.
French startup Mistral AI has officially closed its much anticipated Series A funding round. Mistral AI is also opening up its commercial platform today. As a reminder, Mistral AI raised a $112 million seed round less than six months ago to set up a European rival to OpenAI.
Snap up these up in 16 different shades while they're deeply discounted.
There is one important news item that was gleaned during the press drive by former TC contributor turned InsideEVs editor Patrick George that I wanted to point out to y'all. Remember how GM killed the Chevy Bolt and Bolt EUV and then a few months later was like "nevermind!" we are going to bring it back under the new Ultium platform? Well we now know that when it does come back it will only be the EUV.
An NFL game still hasn't ended in a 0-0 tie since 1943.
The price for a flawless complexion doesn't have to be high — not even for celebs.
Lawrence is just six days removed from a high ankle sprain.
Megazilla 7.3-liter V8 crate engine with 615-hp starts at $22,995. 430-hp Godzilla 7.3L V8 price now costs $8,500, $675 less than before.
Nearly 14,000 Amazon shoppers have made these gentle exfoliating wipes part of their beauty routine.
Ross was arrested in October on a misdemeanor charge of criminal damage that was upgraded to a felony last month.
As the holidays approach, if you are in the market for a luxury Swiss watch now might be your best time to buy. Subdial, a watch industry data provider, reported that its Bloomberg Subdial Watch Index fell again for the month of November to a new two-year low.