Tennessee Tornadoes recovery: Here's how you can help

Emergency workers, storm-survey teams, friends, family and strangers were all working together to pick through the rubble across Middle Tennessee Sunday after the greater Nashville region was pummeled by "six likely" tornadoes late Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Six people were confirmed dead Saturday night in Clarksville and Madison, and more than 80 were treated at hospitals, according to local officials.

The hardest-hit areas of Clarksville, Madison, Hendersonville, Gallatin and Springfield were being surveyed by National Weather Service officials to determine the strength of the storms and whether they were officially tornadoes, said NWS meteorologist Cory Mueller.

“Yesterday was unfortunately another heartbreaking day for Nashville and so many in our Middle Tennessee community,” Mayor Freddie O’Connell said in a news conference Sunday morning before thanking first responders, many of whom worked through the night.

Twenty-two structures collapsed as a result of the storm and “countless” others were damaged, O’Connell said.

“Nashville is a place where when we face adversity, the community always steps up,” O’Connell said. “The amount of outreach I have received … has been astonishing.”

Here are several ways residents can get help.

Volunteer efforts

The City of Clarksville has set up a hotline for those willing to volunteer with debris clean-up.

To volunteer to help with tornado recovery efforts, call 931-245-2988, city of Clarksville Communications Director Jimmy Settle said Sunday at a news conference at Northeast High School in Clarksville. A shelter is also set up at the high school and Mosaic Church for those displaced.

“One thing I love about this city — when there’s a need, we rally around that need, and we had neighbor helping neighbor,” Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts said of crews and volunteers that helped through the night.

Hands on Tennessee, a local organization that regularly assists in debris removal, food distribution and more following diasters, has announced that it is "working closely" with Nashville officials "on next steps following the devastating tornadoes that impacted our communities over the weekend."

"At this time, it is important for volunteers to not deploy and wait for further instruction from first responders," the statement said. "We appreciate your patience and understanding until it is safe to assist."

Updates on upcoming volunteer efforts through the organization can be found on their social media accounts.

Blood drives

Blood Assurance, a nonprofit regional blood center serving health care facilities in Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky and North Carolina, reported that the company had to ship extra blood, platelet and plasma units to several Middle Tennessee hospitals treating patients with storm-related injuries Saturday night.

Due to the increased demand, Blood Assurance is opening its Clarksville donation center Sunday, located at 1767 Wilma Rudolph Blvd. Suite E, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with the potential for additional blood drives to take place later pending need.

On Monday, all Blood Assurance donation centers will be open.

Donors can schedule an appointment here, with walk-ins also accepted. Find your nearest location here.

Supply donations

YAIPak Outreach community organization in Clarksville, located at 1255 Paradise Hill Road, announced that the organization's warehouse will be open to receive donations Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

"We know our county has been hit hard," the statement said. "Our hearts are with all who have suffered damage."

The organization's disaster team is asking for any donations of:

Large tarps

Contractor bags

Flashlights

Batteries (AA & AAA)

Ziplock bags: quarts and gallons

Totes with lids

Chainsaws

Shovels, rakes and pitch forks

Monetary donations

The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee and United Way have both set up relief funds to assist those impacted by the Dec. 9 tornadoes, in collaboration with the Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County and its Office of Emergency Management.

The two organizations are also jointly supporting recovery efforts in Cheatham, Dickson, Montgomery, Robertson and Sumner Counties through the Tennessee Emergency Response Fund.

The funds raised by both organizations provide "critical support to nonprofit and faith-based partners actively working to address survivors’ needs," and "address urgent needs such as financial assistance, food and nutrition, temporary housing, debris clean-up and animal sheltering."

To donate to tornado disaster relief in Davidson County, click here.

To donate to disaster relief outside Davidson County, click here.

Additionally, the Salvation Army announced Sunday that it is preparing to respond to areas affected across Middle Tennessee.

"Currently, we are assessing areas that have been hit and will begin snack and hydration service alongside emotional and spiritual care later today in the Madison and Clarksville communities," a statement read.

The Salvation Army accepts monetary donations for disaster response, which can be made here or by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY.

