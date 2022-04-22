How Tennessee’s “Truth in Sentencing” could impact Shelby County

A controversial criminal justice bill called “Truth in Sentencing” has made it to Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s Desk, but will he sign it?

”We need to be doing more for the victims of violent crime in this state,” said Amy Weirich, (R) Shelby County District Attorney General.

To do so, Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich has been pushing for people convicted of violent crimes to serve 100 percent of their time.

“Hopefully that will help ease and lessen the frustration we hear every day from victims of crime about why is this person being released? Why am I having to go to another parole hearing?” said Weirich.

Her efforts may soon become reality.

The Truth in Sentencing Bill passed in both chambers of the Tennessee legislature.

If signed into law, it will require people convicted of dozens of violent crimes to serve 100 percent of their sentence.

Convictions on other crimes will require serving 85 percent of the sentence.

“Hopefully it will cause some people to think twice about committing these listed offenses; these more serious violent crimes that plague our community,” said Weirich.

Under this law, violent criminals will not be eligible for parole from good behavior or programs. Critics of the bill see this as a problem. “It takes us back to the ‘90s era, tough-on-crime policies that have been proven not to work,” said Cardell Orrin, Justice and Safety Alliance

Orrin with the Justice and Safety Alliance, a coalition of groups that advocate for equity in the criminal justice system, believes this piece of legislation will fuel mass incarceration.

“Mass incarceration bills like this have an inordinate and disparate impact on Black communities, and as the largest African American population in the state, we can expect this bill to have a tremendous impact on our community,” said Orrin.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: