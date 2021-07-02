Tennessee Valley Authority considers replacing coal with gas

TRAVIS LOLLER
·4 min read

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The nation's largest public utility is looking at shutting down three of its five remaining coal-fired power plants, saying they are old and no longer practical. But despite President Joe Biden's goal of a carbon-pollution-free energy sector by 2035, the Tennessee Valley Authority, an independent federal agency, is considering replacing the lost megawatts from coal with another carbon-producing fuel — natural gas.

At a public hearing this week on the proposed closure of the Kingston Fossil Plant, TVA Senior Manager of Enterprise Planning Jane Elliott stressed the fact that gas provides reliability and flexibility as a fuel that can be called upon at any hour of any day. Solar generates energy only about 25% of the time, Elliott said, so “you have to add more solar to get the same amount of energy from gas.”

Gas is also currently cheaper than solar, Elliott said, although prices are falling and solar should become cheaper towards the end of the decade.

Samantha Gross, director of the Brookings Institution's Energy Security and Climate Initiative, said reliability and flexibility are real considerations, but TVA already has lots of that with its current gas and hydroelectric plants. Any new gas plants will likely be around for decades, long past Biden's 2035 goal to decarbonize.

“That’s important,” Gross said of the goal. “We’re fried if we don’t do it.”

Scientists have warned that failing to meet that target will only lead to more intense and more frequent extreme weather events, as well as droughts, floods and wildfires.

TVA's Kingston and Cumberland plants together produce around 3,900 megawatts of electricity. The utility is not looking to replace electricity lost from the shut down of its smaller Bull Run plant, but for the other two, the utility is studying three replacement alternatives. Two of them are different types of gas plants. The third option is for renewables — most likely solar — plus storage.

The utility already has plans to add 10,000 megawatts of solar power to its system by 2035, but that won't be a replacement for the coal plants. Utility spokesperson Scott Brooks said most of that will go to large industrial customers like Google that want to power their facilities with renewables.

Marilyn Brown is a professor of energy policy at Georgia Institute of Technology who served on the TVA board of directors from 2010-2017. She said what's missing from TVA's proposals is decreasing the need for new electrical generation altogether. That can be done through stronger investments in energy efficiency and demand response — which involves helping customers change their usage patterns to flatten peak demand periods.

Demand response can drop a load just as quickly as firing up a gas turbine to meet that load, Brown said. “Why not help people control their thermostats and appliances when generation is in short supply?” As an example, she said, studies have found you can cycle off air conditioning for 17 minutes in an hour without any noticeable difference.

One challenge is that TVA does not sell electricity directly to homes. Instead, that's done through 153 local power providers. But Brown said it's a challenge they could overcome. Going all-in on gas would be a backwards solution, but “the risks are low, and they know how to do it,” Brown said. “The issue is getting the utility to move in a direction it's not as familiar with.”

Meanwhile, critics say TVA already has failed to accurately weigh the environmental impacts of a separate proposal to add new gas turbines at its Paradise plant in Kentucky and Colbert plant in Alabama. TVA's draft environmental impact statement states these additions will not negatively affect greenhouse gas emissions or climate change because the utility is reducing emissions elsewhere in the system.

A group of seven environmental organizations has written to TVA, calling their analysis flawed and a violation of the National Environmental Policy Act. “If building new gas-fired power plants does not negatively impact climate change, nothing does,” the letter states.

TVA President Jeff Lyash said earlier this year that the utility is on track to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 80% by the year 2035, compared to 2005 levels. He said they will not be able to meet the 100% reduction goal without technological advances in energy storage, carbon capture and small modular nuclear reactors. The utility has its own aspirational goal of net zero emissions by 2050.

Any final decision on whether to shut down the coal plants and what to replace them with will have to be approved by TVA's board.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • California officer plays Taylor Swift song to keep video confrontation off YouTube

    “We have a code of conduct all officers must follow,” a department spokesman said. James Burch, policy director of the Anti Police-Terror Project (APTP), and a group of protesters gathered outside the Alameda Courthouse in Oakland on Tuesday where they became the target of a police officer weaponizing YouTube’s copyright takedown policy. The advocates appeared on the courthouse steps to listen to a broadcast of the pre-trial hearing for police officer Jason Fletcher, who was charged with manslaughter in the fatally shooting of Steven Taylor, a Black man, inside of a Walmart last year, as reported by The Verve.

  • Shark leaps out of water and bites parasailer in bizarre attack

    Video shows a shark leaping out of the water and biting a tandem parasailer as he hovered just above the surface of the Red Sea off Jordan.

  • Video taken minutes before Miami building collapse shows leak in garage

    Investigators have not determined what caused 55 of the 136 units in the northeast corridor of the 12-floor building to crumble.

  • New Florida Condo Footage Reveals Garage Crumbling Minutes Before Collapse

    The eerie video shows water and debris in the garage just 7 minutes before the building fell.

  • Popular South Carolina lake being watched for algae that may harm people. What to know

    Here’s what to watch out for if you plan to visit with pets or go swimming.

  • Arctic's 'Last Ice Area' shows earlier-than-expected melt

    Part of the Arctic is nicknamed the “Last Ice Area,” because floating sea ice there is usually so thick that it’s likely to withstand global warming for decades. The opening, documented by scientists aboard a German icebreaker, popped up in late July and August in the Wandel Sea north of Greenland. Mostly it was due to a freak weather event, but thinning sea ice from decades of climate change was a significant factor, according to a study Thursday in the journal Communications Earth and Environment.

  • Indian wildlife officials release 27 python hatchlings

    Forest officials released 27 python hatchlingsinto India’s Chandaka forest rangeLocation: Khorda, IndiaAt least 30 eggs were collected in Mayafter a pregnant python was spotted by wildlife officials and villagersThe python was guarded while it laid the eggs(SOUNDBITE) (English) DIVISIONAL FOREST OFFICER, CHANDAKA WILDLIFE DIVISION, RAMAKANTA NAYAK, SAYING:"Out of 30 eggs, 27 siblings of python was come out from the eggs and their length is about two feet and today it was decided to release the baby pythons in the sanctuary.”(SOUNDBITE) (Hindi) KHORDHA RESIDENT, MANOJ PRATIHARI, SAYING:"There is climate change and it is our basic requirement to save the environment so, this experiment is an example of saving nature. We saved the eggs using artificial incubation and this experiment became an achievement for us.”

  • Teenage mutant ninja turtles bought during 90s craze now overwhelming sanctuaries

    The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles craze led thousands of children in the Eighties and Nineties to convince their parents to shell out for a pet terrapin of their own. But teenagers grow up – and so do turtles. Now Britain’s empty-nester parents are searching for ways to rehome the terrapins, which are invasive in the UK and can grow as big as a dinner plate. Thirty years ago the comic book, television and film series sparked a boom in terrapin adoptions, but now hundreds are ending up in animal s

  • Strange seashell found on the Outer Banks puzzles social media. What happened to it?

    Crazy stuff washes up on the Outer Banks thanks to the currents.

  • Photos show the 'bathtub ring' along a parched Los Angeles reservoir, as California's drought grows more dire

    An emergency drought has been declared in 41 California counties. Dramatic images show one reservoir, outside Los Angeles, running dry.

  • U.S. natgas companies put hydrogen to the test

    At least two dozen U.S. energy firms, including Dominion Energy Inc and Sempra Energy, have started producing hydrogen or testing its viability in natural gas pipes to take advantage of existing infrastructure as the world prioritizes lower-carbon fuels. Nations worldwide are trying to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, but that will rely heavily on technology - like hydrogen - that is in developmental stages. Utilities have a potential advantage if they find that clean-burning hydrogen can be successfully transported in existing gas pipes and power plants.

  • DeSantis signs rare Florida bipartisan environmental protection law

    "This is a miracle akin to the Devil showing up in church on Easter Sunday, apologizing to everyone for causing so much trouble, and dropping a $1,000 bill in the offering plate."So wrote longtime Florida environmental reporter Craig Pittman upon learning that the Legislature had unanimously passed the Florida Wildlife Corridor Act, which Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law late Tuesday.Why it matters: "It’s a new vision," Hilary Swain, executive director of the Archbold Biological Station, told A

  • A Major EV Battery Bet for India Is on Aluminum Over Lithium

    (Bloomberg) -- A drive to reduce dependence on imported materials and technology, especially from China, is pushing India to invest in a battery technology that uses aluminum rather than lithium as the key ingredient. Indian Oil Corp., the nation’s largest oil refiner, has teamed up with startup Phinergy Ltd. to develop the Israeli company’s aluminum-air battery.India has few exploitable options to produce lithium, the key metal for the current generation of electric-vehicle batteries, but its e

  • Miami building collapse: What could have caused it?

    The search for survivors continues but experts must now piece together what caused a Miami apartment block to collapse.

  • An entire Canadian town is up in flames after temperatures soared to a record-breaking 121 degrees Fahrenheit

    On Tuesday, Lytton broke the record for the all-time highest temperatures in Canada for the third straight day.

  • Disney World Gorillas Have Relatable Reaction to Finding Snake in Their Animal Kingdom Exhibit

    The primates seen in the viral TikTok clip are part of a family of western lowland gorillas that call the Gorilla Falls Exploration Trail in the Africa Pavilion of Disney World's Animal Kingdom home

  • Deep sea mining may be step closer to reality

    Is mining on the ocean floor getting closer to becoming a reality?

  • Bear that rambled over several US states dies in Louisiana

    A bear that gained a social media following while wandering hundreds of miles in the Midwest and eventually reached Louisiana has died after being hit by a vehicle, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said Wednesday. The male bear dubbed Bruno was euthanized Tuesday because there was no way he could have survived, said Maria Davidson, large carnivore program manager for the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. Not only were both back legs broken, but they were paralyzed because of spinal injuries, she said: “He had been dragging himself, literally."

  • 15-Year-Old Boy Scout Hospitalized After Shark Bite While Kayaking in California

    A shark bit the boy's hand while he was kayaking with his father off of Catalina Island

  • Tropical Storm Elsa is the latest evidence climate change is happening now

    Tropical Storm Elsa became the earliest fifth named storm on record Thursday, the latest weather-related record this year that climate scientists warn is linked to climate change.