Tennessee voter registration deadline coming up ahead of March primary

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Monday, Feb. 5 is the voter registration deadline in Tennessee for the March 5 presidential primary and county primary elections.

Instructions on how to register can be found on the Tennessee secretary of state’s website.

Early voting in Tennessee begins Feb. 14 and runs through Feb. 27.

Virginia and multiple other states will also hold their presidential primaries on March 5.

