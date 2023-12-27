Tennessee weather in 100 years: What will the forecast bring?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Weather patterns have been changing in Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. It certainly seems like storms have become more severe and temperatures have become more extreme.

Krissy Hurley, the meteorologist in charge at the National Weather Service (NWS) in Nashville, said the NWS finds out the averages by looking at data from the last 30 years.

FORECAST: Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky Weather

According to Hurley, comparing 1971 to 2010 was much snowier than 1981 to 2020.

Buck Owen, a Readyville resident, said he remembers there could be feet of snow when he was a kid, but now it’s just a couple of inches.

100-year-old family home in Waverly restored after catastrophic flood

This means the average temperatures have increased, but precipitation rates have also increased. Rainfall has become more extreme leading to more flooding and flash flooding events in Middle Tennessee, including the 2021 Waverly flood.

For years to come, Hurley expects the warming trend to continue because weather patterns are very cyclical.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.