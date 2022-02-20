Tennessee woman accused of raping at least 9 students; community shaken by allegations: report

Members of a Tennessee community expressed shock and outrage last week after a 38-year-old woman was accused of using vape pens and other enticements to lure local high school students into having sex with her, according to a report.

Melissa Blair, of Englewood, was arrested and facing charges of solicitation of a minor, 18 counts of statutory rape, four counts of human trafficking by patronizing prostitution, and forfeiture of personal property, WTVC-TV of Chattanooga, Tennessee, reported.

There were at least nine victims, who were age 14 to 17 at the time of the alleged crimes and attended the same high school, the station reported.

Authorities believe more victims exist, McMinn County District Attorney Steve Crump told the station.

"Parents need to talk to their kids to speak up because it’s not right. It’s just really, really not right," Englewood resident Christie Teague told the station, reacting to the allegations against Blair.

"I would be livid if it happened to my kids," Teague added.

"This isn’t just about putting a perpetrator behind bars," the mother of one of the teens, who requested anonymity, told the station. "This is about families healing."

After her arrest, Blair was out on bond Tuesday night with her next court date set for Feb. 28, WTVC reported. She was ordered to stay away from the school and have no contact with the teens, according to the report.

Fox News sent an after-hours message seeking a comment from Knoxville attorney Robert Kurtz, who was reportedly representing Blair.