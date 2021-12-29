Tennessee woman charged after allegedly attacking flight attendants on Spirit flight





A woman from Tennessee was charged in a criminal complaint this week after she allegedly attacked flight attendants while onboard a Spirit Airlines plane last month.

The Justice Department announced on Tuesday that Amanda Renee Henry turned herself into the FBI following the November 27 incident, according to CNN.

Henry was reportedly taking a flight from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., to Nashville when she drunkenly made a pass for the plane's main cabin. The criminal complaint obtained by CNN stated that crewmembers had to cut Henry off from ordering alcoholic drinks due to her allegedly consuming so many that she became disruptive.

The complaint also detailed male passengers becoming uncomfortable around Henry as she reportedly made lewd sexual advances towards them.

Two flight attendants attempted to stop Henry from entering the cabin by blocking her and trying to restrain her. It was at that point that Henry allegedly pulled one crew member's hair and kicked her. She was later handcuffed to her seat, CNN reported.

An off-duty firefighter who was also on the flight then sat with Henry to calm her down until the flight landed and she was detained by local police, the news outlet added.

Henry is set to appear in court on Tuesday in Tennessee. She is charged with interfering with flight crew members and attendants and could face a $250,000 fine and up to 20 years in prison if she is convicted, according to CNN.