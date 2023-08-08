Tennessee woman charged in chase and shootout that killed Fairway officer, suspect

A 32-year-old Tennessee woman has been charged with three felonies in the police chase connected to a shootout at a Johnson County gas station that killed a Fairway police officer and another suspect, court records show.

Andrea Rene Cothran of Goodlettsville, Tennessee, was charged Tuesday morning in Johnson County District Court with one count each of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and theft. She also faces a charge of reckless driving, a misdemeanor.

The officer killed in the shootout was identified as 29-year-old Jonah Oswald, a four-year veteran of the Fairway Police Department.

In the charge of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, Cothran is accused of knowingly causing bodily harm to a different officer. The charge alleges the battery was done with a deadly weapon or in a manner where great bodily, disfigurement or death could be inflicted.

The suspect killed in the shooting was identified by police as Shannon Wayne Marshall, 40, of Ashland City, Tennessee.

The events that led to the deadly shootout began around 7:30 a.m. Sunday with reports of a stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee at the QuikTrip near West 95th Street and Interstate 35 in Lenexa.

As officers were investigating the theft, a woman driving the SUV allegedly rammed a Lenexa police cruiser and then fled. Lenexa police chased the vehicle north on I-35. When the SUV crashed at Lamar Avenue, a man and woman ran into a nearby QuikTrip.

Officers from other agencies followed the pair into the QuikTrip. Then shots were exchanged inside.

Marshall was pronounced dead at the scene. Oswald was taken to a hospital, where he died on Monday.

Cothran was being held on $1 million bond. She was scheduled to make her first appearance at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

In 2016, she pleaded guilty to two counts of soliciting sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the Tennessee Sex Offender Registry.