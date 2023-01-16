Tennessee woman missing, authorities searching for husband

Law enforcement in Haywood county is looking for a missing woman and her husband who may be armed and suicidal, according to they Haywood County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said that authorities are trying to find 34-year-old Britney Anderson Watson who was last seen between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. at 3317 Hillville Loop in Haywood County on January 7, 2023.

Authorities found her truck with a flat tire off of exit 52, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office later found the truck of Kevin Watson, her husband, in the Big Eddy area.

The sheriff’s office said that Mr. Watson may be armed and suicidal.

Authorities believe that Mr. Watson is in the area of Big Eddy and are searching near his truck for the husband.

If you have any idea about the whereabouts of Mrs. or Mr. Watson, the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office urges you to call them at 731-772-6158 or dispatch at 731-772-1215.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: