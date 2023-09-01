Tennessee woman sets record for world's longest mullet

A 58-year-old Tennessee woman has earned the title of the world's longest competitive mullet for a female.

Tami Manis, from Knoxville, sports a flowing mane that is 5ft 8in (172.72cm) - nearly the height of the average man.

Ms Manis, a public health nurse, has had a mullet since the 1980s, inspired by a music video from American rock band 'Til Tuesday, and has not cut her hair in 33 years.

Her hairstyle will be featured in the 2024 Guinness World Records book.

Ms Manis said her mullet journey began when she first watched the music video for the song Voices Carry some four decades ago.

"The girl had a rattail and I really wanted one of those," she told the Guinness World of Records.

She then cut her mullet off in November 1989 and immediately regretted it, so she began to grow it the following February and has not trimmed it since.

A mullet is commonly referred to as being "business in the front and a party in the back" because of its short cut at the front, top and sides, and length in the back.

Tami Manis says the secret to growing her hair this long is good genes and Argan oil.

It was the style du jour in the 1980s and early 1990s, made popular by stars like Billy Ray Cyrus, Mario Lopez and Patrick Swayze.

Ms Manis said she catches most people by surprise who don't notice how long her hair is until she turns around.

As for how she was able to grow it so long, Ms Manis credits her good genes.

"I also do a conditioner which has Argan oil in it," she said.

But sporting a mullet that long isn't always easy. For one, Ms Manis' hair is longer than she is, meaning she often keeps it braided so she can manage it.

Before her World Record title, Ms Manis competed in the 2022 US Mullet Championships, where she finished in second place.