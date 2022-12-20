Tennessee workers find human heart in salt depot

Edward Helmore
·2 min read

Workers making brine at a salt depot in Tennessee made a grotesque discovery last week when they found a desiccated human heart, prompting a law enforcement investigation.

The organ was found in a salt mound at a department of transportation salt facility in McEwen, Tennessee, about 60 miles south-west of Nashville, state officials said.

Related: Woman allegedly tries to steal presents under Robert De Niro’s Christmas tree

“An initial examination of the heart determined that it was that of an adult male,” the Tennessee bureau of investigation said in a statement. “Additional DNA testing will be performed to try to determine its origin.”

The bureau’s investigation into how a human heart ended up at the salt depot and whether it was the result of a crime was “active and ongoing”, the agency added.

NBC affiliate WSMV in Nashville reported that the discovery was made as workers retrieved salt from their barn. They initially believed the heart to be a weirdly shaped rock, and it appeared to be there for some time.

“I’ve got 32 years in law enforcement – I do have to say this is probably in the top five of most bizarre things that I’ve ever seen,” said the local sheriff, Chris Davis.

A search for other stray organs or body parts remains ongoing. “We’re just going to keep doing that until we feel really good that there’s no other remains here on the scene,” Davis said.

“Somebody, somewhere knows and we’re seeking information,” he added. “I always reach out to the public if you happen to have any idea or just an inclination.”

Related: ‘There are so many unsolved murders’: the true-crime podcasters reviving cold cases

The sheriff said he appreciated that salt workers had acted on an uneasy feeling and informed law enforcement.

“They did act out of suspicion and my hat’s off to them,” Davis said. “You know, they got to thinking and when they got that first inclination or doubt in their mind they made the right call.

“I’m very appreciative of that and hopefully when we can find the rest of the remains, then the family, I hope, will be thankful for that as well.”

Tennessee’s department of transportation is “fully cooperating with law enforcement as they continue their investigation”, a spokesperson with the agency said Monday.

Recommended Stories

  • Lexington police: 15-year-old charged in woman’s murder. Another suspect is at-large

    Police said Tuesday they’ve charged a 15-year-old with murder and they’re looking for 22-year-old Hubert Riley, who’s wanted in the same case.

  • How did a human heart end up in this salt barn?

    TBI agents are now investigating the case of a human heart found in a TDOT salt barn. They hope to track the origin of the salt delivery and see a DNA match on the heart.

  • Man, 77, dies in fire at East Brunswick condo community

    One person died early Tuesday following a fire at an East Brunswick condo development

  • Will Knoxville have a white Christmas? The forecast has changed a bit

    Whether you're hoping for a classic white Christmas or dreading the prospect of travel in a major winter storm, better add mittens to your wish list.

  • Armed man breaks into Venice home, leading to lengthy SWAT standoff

    A man allegedly armed with a knife and sword broke into a woman's Venice home and refused to leave, prompting an hours-long standoff with an LAPD SWAT team Monday.

  • Man dangles kids in front of window after attacking police lobby with chainsaw, cops say

    The Massachusetts man refused to leave his home after hours of negotiations as the children were with him, authorities said.

  • Analysis-Nature deal gets finance, business thumbs up, yet hurdles remain

    A landmark deal to protect nature will put biodiversity on the to-do list for businesses and financial firms - creating some red tape but also new opportunities. The Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, agreed at U.N. talks in the Canadian city, aims to set ground rules to stop and reverse the destruction of ecosystems that support all life on Earth. The governments pledged to cut at least $500 billion a year of subsidies that lead to biodiversity degradation by the end of the decade and subsidize more conservation efforts.

  • Child who has been missing since May is found during rescue of second abducted five-year-old girl

    38-year-old man faces two counts of custodial interference

  • Milwaukee Bucks Co-Owner Backs Lyon Football Club Takeover

    (Bloomberg) -- Jamie Dinan, hedge fund manager and co-owner of the Milwaukee Bucks basketball team, has become the latest US investor to venture into European football.Most Read from BloombergMusk Actively Seeking New CEO After Losing Poll, CNBC SaysAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swatting’ Spree, US SaysJustin Bieber Urges Fans Not to Buy His Own ‘Trash’ Merchandise at H&MYen Surges as Kuroda’s Yield Cap Shock Sparks Normalization BetsMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as Chief, Voters Leaning

  • Charge: N.J. man flew to Lexington to have sex with teen, threatened to leak nude photos

    An affidavit from a federal investigator says the man attempted to extort his victim by threatening to post photos of her online. The FBI says “sextortion” cases are becoming increasingly common.

  • Putin arrives in Belarus after drone attack batters Kyiv

    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday arrived for a rare visit to neighbouring Belarus, which Moscow used to launch its invasion of Ukraine nearly 10 months ago, for talks with close ally and strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko. His arrival on an icy runway in Minsk came hours after Russian forces launched a swarm of attack drones at critical infrastructure in Kyiv, which provoked emergency blackouts in a dozen regions. The Kremlin has for years sought to deepen integration with Belarus, which relies on Moscow for cheap oil and loans, but Lukashenko had resisted outright unification with Russia despite being a key ally in the war. Speculation was mounting ahead of the Russian leader's visit that he would pressure Lukashenko to send his troops to Ukraine alongside Russia's military after a series of defeats for Moscow in nearly 10 months of fighting. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov however described the reports "as &nbsp;totally stupid, groundless fabrications." The drone attacks, which left three injured near Kyiv, came as Russia said it had shot down several US-made missiles over its airspace near Ukraine. "I first heard the air raid siren howling from the street... I thought there is going to be a drone attack. For the first time, it scared me," Natalia Dobrovolska, a 68-year-old resident of Kyiv, told AFP. She described hearing multiple explosions before power shut off in her building in western Kyiv. Officials said Russia had dispatched 35 attack drones nationwide, including 23 over Kyiv. Ukraine said it had downed 30 of the aerial weapons, including Iranian-made "Shaheds", which have pummelled the capital in recent weeks. Mayor Vitali Klitschko said critical infrastructure facilities were "damaged" while regional authorities said nine homes had been scarred by the attacks. Energy operator Ukrenergo meanwhile announced that emergency electricity outages were scheduled in the capital and nearly a dozen regions. At the same time, Moscow said its air defence systems had shot down four US-made missiles over Belgorod, a Russian region bordering Ukraine, in one of its first such claims in nearly 10 months of fighting. - Belarus border a 'priority' - "Four American 'HARM' anti-radar missiles were shot down in the airspace over the Belgorod region," the defence ministry said on social media. Ukraine has experienced frequent and deadly aerial attacks in the 10 months since Russia invaded in late February. After a series of battlefield setbacks and lost territory this summer and autumn, Moscow stepped up its aerial campaign to target the country's energy grid. With winter setting in, missile and drone attacks have plunged cities around the country into darkness, and severed water and heat supplies to millions of Ukrainians. After a major Russian assault aiming more than 70 missiles on cities last Friday, the national electricity operator was forced to impose emergency rolling blackouts as it raced to repair the battered energy grid. Speaking to the leaders of several NATO countries via videolink after the drone attacks Monday, President Volodymyr Zelensky urged Ukraine's allies to supply its military with more weapons. "Russian aggression can and must fail. And our task now is to accelerate it," he told the leader assembled in Riga. He said in a late night address Sunday that &nbsp;some nine million people had their electricity restored after Russia's latest missile barrage last week. Ukraine has an estimated population of 40 million. Ahead of Putin's visit, Ukraine's leader also described the situation on Ukraine's border with Russia and Belarus as a "constant priority". "We are preparing for all possible defence scenarios," Zelensky said, adding that he had recently discussed border regions with military commanders. Lukashenko, who has been in power since 1994, is a long-time Kremlin ally and allowed Russian troops to attack Ukraine from his country on February 24. - Russian-Belarusian military drills - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was already in Minsk on Monday alongside Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu. Hours before Putin touched down in Minsk, Russia announced its forces were running military drills with Belarusian forces. The defence ministry released footage of drills in Belarus, showing soldiers conducting tank manoeuvres, and practising artillery and sniper fire at a snow-dusted training ground. "From the morning until the evening twilight -- there is not a single second of silence at the training grounds of Belarus," the ministry said. It did not say where the drills were taking place or how long they will last. In October, Belarus announced the formation of a joint regional force with Moscow with several thousand Russian servicemen arriving in the ex-Soviet country, fuelling concerns Minsk could also send troops to Ukraine. In fighting that has spilled over into Russian regions bordering Ukraine, one person was killed, and others were wounded Sunday in Belgorod following attacks that the local authorities blamed on Kyiv. Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said Monday that Ukrainian strikes left around 14,000 people without power in a district of the Belgorod region. bur/lc

  • Higher bonds set for mom and stepdad of missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl

    Madalina Cojocari’s mother made her first court appearance Tuesday.

  • Bodycam video shows La Habra police in deadly shootout

    Authorities have released dramatic new bodycam video of a deadly gunfight between officers and a suspect in front of the La Habra police station.

  • Mother and stepfather of missing 11-year-old North Carolina girl arrested

    The mother and stepfather of a missing 11-year-old girl Madalina Cojocari have been arrested, accused of failing to report her disappearance to authorities.

  • Convictions For Unlawfully Carrying Guns Skyrocket After Texas Passed Constitutional Carry

    No one seems to know why.

  • Singaporean boy caught on camera flinging cat off 22nd floor triggers punishment debate

    A young boy was caught by surveillance cameras tossing a beloved community cat off the 22nd floor of a building in Singapore. The 10-year-old denied the allegations until a cat caretaker who lived in the same block, Block 186 Boon Lay Avenue, showed him the security footage. Umi Solikati, a 39-year-old Boon Lay resident, said she found the cat, named Panther, dead at around 2 p.m. on Dec. 14.

  • 5 years after billionaire couple killed, family offers $35 million reward

    Barry and Honey Sherman were found hanging by belts from a railing that surrounds their indoor pool on December 15, 2017.

  • Florida teen allegedly stabbed, beat mother with frying pan over keeping his room clean

    A Florida teenager severely beat this mother after she kept telling him to clean his room, authorities said.

  • Ormond Beach man sentenced to 15 years for shooting Outlaws Motorcycle Club member

    Nikko Pires shot Joseph Moore, who was a member of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club, outside of Froggy's Saloon in Daytona Beach in January 2020.

  • Missouri woman escapes handcuffs and steals squad car before officer gets shot

    Two Missouri residents were arrested last week after leading police on a chase followed by one suspect escaping handcuffs, stealing a squad car, and attempting to disarm an officer