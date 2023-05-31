How Tennessee Works Tax Act lifts barriers for businesses and individuals | Opinion

The 113th Tennessee General Assembly concluded its first regular session in April. Due to much media attention on other issues, one of the most understated policy victories was the Tennessee Works Tax Act, a slate of tax reforms proposed by Gov. Bill Lee that passed the legislature overwhelmingly.

These reforms will return taxpayer money to every single Tennessean and collectively represent the largest single tax cut in Tennessee history.

They will improve Tennessee’s economic competitiveness, eliminate taxes on small businesses, and provide relief for working families. In total, these tax cuts will send $404 million back to taxpayers this year and more than $150 million every year thereafter.

How small businesses win

Last year, the Beacon Center established an Entrepreneurship & Innovation Council made up of entrepreneurs from across the state.

New tax reforms benefit Tennessee small business owners.

They spent a year studying various reforms to make Tennessee a friendlier place to do business, and in January, they recommended a series of tax reforms that would do just that. Each of the tax reforms that passed this session were identified as barriers to economic opportunity in the council’s report.

First, the reforms tackle the state’s business — or gross receipts — tax. This tax punishes all businesses but has an outsized impact on small businesses. Just about every business and even solo practitioner in the state must pay it. And because it is levied on their sales rather than their profit, some businesses are forced to pay the tax even when they lose money, such as new businesses that often take years to become profitable.

The business tax is collected at every stage of a product’s cycle, from creation to final retail sale. That means the tax has a multiplying effect that drives up costs for many products, as if our current inflation woes were not bad enough for Tennessee families.

Going forward, no business making less than $100,000 a year will have to pay the business tax, raising the exemption from just $10,000 previously. That means more than 140,000 small businesses will no longer have to pay the tax, and the top tax rate has been cut by 37% for many remaining businesses.

Tennessee must become more competitive

The reform also right-sizes Tennessee’s corporate franchise and income taxes. Tennessee currently has the highest corporate income tax of all bordering states, tied only with Alabama. This puts us at a competitive disadvantage when it comes to recruiting companies and creating jobs for Tennesseans.

Now, businesses are exempt from paying the corporate income tax on their first $50,000 of profit, which will directly benefit small and medium businesses. And by raising exemptions for those paying the franchise tax, 68,000 businesses will see their taxes go down. The reforms will also set Tennessee on a path to streamline our corporate income tax so that we are no longer an outlier among our peer states.

Sales tax holiday puts money back into people's pockets

Finally, this tax reform package provides a three-month sales tax holiday on groceries for all Tennesseans. Since Tennessee proudly lacks a state income tax, when we have a revenue surplus like we did this year, there are few ways to provide one-time tax relief other than a sales tax holiday.

This tax refund will result in over $100 in average tax savings per family, while also making long-term, systemic changes to permanently cut taxes.

As a result, the state won’t need to continue returning money to taxpayers through one-time sales tax holidays because it will stop over-collecting taxes the first place.

Tennessee already has one of lowest tax burdens in the nation, and we will continue to work on behalf of taxpayers to ensure that we have the lowest and stay there. Tennesseans deserve a government that lives within its means just like they do, and one that lets them keep their hard-earned money.

Justin Owen is president and CEO of the Beacon Center of Tennessee.

