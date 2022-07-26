Tennessee's abortion ban to take effect Aug. 25

The 30-day countdown to Tennessee enacting one of the strictest abortion laws in the nation began Tuesday following a final judgment filed in the U.S. Supreme Court.

The "trigger" law will prohibit all abortions in the state while outlining an unusual defense in limited cases for abortion providers who are criminally charged under the law.

The Supreme Court ruling in June overturning the Roe v. Wade constitutional precedent for abortion access cleared the way for Tennessee to ban abortions after six weeks under a fetal cardiac activity law. The broader trigger law will supersede the six-week ban.

“As required by state law, I am notifying the Tennessee Code Commission that Roe and Casey have been overturned by the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs, returning abortion regulation to the states,” Attorney General Herbert Slatery said in a statement. “Thirty days from today, on Aug. 25, 2022, Tennessee’s Human Life Protection Act will come into effect.”

Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery speaks during a press conference after the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, ending constitutional right to abortion on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Herbert filed and emergency motion in the U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals to stay an exciting injunction on a separate 2020 law banning abortions after six weeks in the state.

The six-week ban has already had a significant chilling effect on abortion access across the state, with the majority of abortion providers pulling back on services in recent weeks. One clinic, Memphis CHOICES, said in a social media statement last week it has provided 170 abortions free of charge since the cardiac activity law took effect.

We answered: What questions do you have about abortion access in Tennessee following the reversal of Roe?

These limited, early-gestation abortions will no longer be legal in Tennessee under the trigger law.

The trigger law contains no exceptions for rape or incest, even for victims of child sexual abuse. Legislative Democrats, who oppose the law, earlier this month said they plan to push for more exceptions.

A pregnant mother of three was among the hundreds of people who gathered in Nashville to march for abortion rights after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade

Gov. Bill Lee last week declined to answer specific questions regarding potential exceptions for child sexual abuse victims, including whether he believes a child who becomes pregnant should be required to carry the pregnancy to term and give birth, as the law requires.

Story continues

“Our focus right now is the implementation of the current law. And there hasn’t been a discussion of any revisions to that law,” Lee said.

Tennessee trigger law gives doctors 'affirmative defense' instead of exceptions

The trigger law will criminalize providers of abortion care, and the law includes no technical exceptions that many other state abortion bans do.

Instead, the law provides an "affirmative defense" for providers who perform abortions to save the life of the pregnant patient or prevent "serious risk of substantial and irreversible impairment of major bodily function."

The unusual carve out doesn't protect doctors from being criminally charged for any abortion, even one performed to save the life of the patient.

In most criminal cases, the burden is on government prosecutors to build a case against a suspect, charge them and prove the suspect has committed the crime they've been accused of. Tennessee's abortion ban reverses that legal burden.

The trigger law instead offers providers a defense after an arrest has been made and charges filed.

The law could theoretically lead to criminal felony charges for any abortion performed, though actual implementation of the law could vary depending on the prosecutor.

Stacy Dunn Tennessee President of the Right to Life, speaks during a press conference after the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, ending constitutional right to abortion on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.

Some medical providers worry this could have a "chilling" effect on their medical practice, as medical providers may choose to delay treatment for fear of legal liability, even in the absence of actual prosecution.

"As a practical matter, the way the abortion law is structured makes it much more difficult for the doctor to present a defense since the state does not have to prove the abortion was medically unnecessary," said David Raybin, a Nashville-based defense attorney.

Reach Melissa Brown at mabrown@tennessean.com.

Want to read more stories like this? A subscription to one of our Tennessee publications gets you unlimited access to all the latest politics news, podcasts like Grand Divisions, plus newsletters, a personalized mobile experience and the ability to tap into stories, photos and videos from throughout the USA TODAY Network's daily sites.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee trigger abortion ban to go into effect Aug. 5