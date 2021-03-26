Tennessee's governor signs transgender athlete bill

FILE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee speaks to reporters Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee’s GOP-led Statehouse has given final passage to a bill that would ban transgender athletes from participating in girls’ sports. Tennessee House lawmakers voted 71-16 Monday, March 22, 2021 in for the measure and sent it to Republican Gov. Bill Lee's desk. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
·2 min read

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed a law Friday banning transgender athletes from participating in girls’ sports, making it the third state this year to approve a measure many critics warn would prompt costly lawsuits and hurt transgender youth.

The Republican governor said on his Twitter account that he signed the bill “to preserve women’s athletics and ensure fair competition.” Mississippi and Arkansas have approved similar laws, and Republicans in at least 20 state legislatures have been pushing for transgender athlete bans this year.

Tennessee’s Republican-led Legislature gave final approval to the bill after House lawmakers voted 71-16 for the bill after little debate on Monday.

According to Tennessee’s bill, student athletes would be required to prove that their sex matches that listed on the student’s “original” birth certificate in order to participate in public school sports in middle and high schools. If a birth certificate is unavailable, then the parents must provide another form of evidence “indicating the student’s sex at the time of birth.”

Backers of the bill argue that transgender girls, because they were identified as male at birth, naturally are stronger, faster and bigger than those identified as female at birth and therefore have an unfair advantage in sports.

Lee has said transgender athletes would “destroy women’s sports” and remarked that transgender athletes would put “a glass ceiling back over women that hasn’t been there in some time.”

None of the supporters of the Tennessee measure could cite a single instance of transgender girls or boys having caused problems. A review by The Associated Press found only a few instances in which it has been an issue among the hundreds of thousands of American teenagers who play high school sports.

Opponents counter that such proposals violate Title IX of federal education law prohibiting sex discrimination, as well as rulings by the U.S. Supreme Court and 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Others point to an executive order signed by Democratic President Joe Biden that prohibited discrimination based on gender identity in school sports and elsewhere.

Legislation previously enacted in Idaho has never been implemented after it was blocked by a federal judge while a lawsuit proceeds in court.

Democrats in the Tennessee General Assembly have said the law is about discrimination, not fairness in sports.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee decried the bill as “shameful” after House passage, arguing that transgender girls do not threaten women’s sports.

Recommended Stories

  • Here’s How to Get Out of Debt—No Matter What Got You Into It

    Whether you need to recover from student loans, divorce, joblessness, or medical bills, experts give Glamour their best get-out-of-debt advice.

  • 2 Indian soldiers killed, 2 injured in Kashmir rebel attack

    Rebels fighting against Indian rule in disputed Kashmir attacked a paramilitary patrol Thursday, killing two soldiers and injuring two others, an official said. Militants sprayed bullets from two sides toward an armored vehicle carrying soldiers on patrol in the outskirts of the region’s main city of Srinagar, said Kishor Prasad, a top Indian paramilitary officer. Paramilitary spokesman Om Prakash Tiwari said two soldiers were killed and two others injured, one critically, in the attack.

  • 3 States Have Passed Laws Targeting Transgender Athletes This Month Alone

    Tennessee on Friday became the latest state to ban transgender students from participating in sports under their gender identity.

  • Arkansas becomes second state to pass bill limiting transgender athletes this year

    Like Mississippi earlier this month, Arkansas' Governor signed a bill on Thursday banning transgender athletes from competing in women's and girls sports.

  • The 'daughter of Bengal' taking on India's PM

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is locked in a fierce election battle with Mr Modi's party.

  • Judge questions police witness’s refusal to testify in Huawei CFO extradition case

    The Canadian judge overseeing Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou's extradition case questioned a federal prosecutor on Thursday about why a retired police officer, considered a key witness by the defense, had declined to testify. The exchange came as prosecutors defended the refusal of Ben Chang, a former Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer, to take the stand. Chang is accused by the defense of improperly sharing identifying details about Meng's electronic devices with U.S. authorities.

  • Here are the 10 spring styles your warm-weather wardrobe deserves!

    Join In The Know Shopping Editor Julia Webb as she gets you up-to-date on the latest spring fashion trends this week.

  • Martha Stewart’s Stacked Eggplant Parmesan is a Baked Tower Of Heaven

    Sometimes all you’re craving for dinner is an Italian dish, but you don’t want to make something too difficult or unhealthy. Sure you could go with a classic lasagna or chicken parmesan but both of those aren’t typically the easiest to make. Martha Stewart’s latest recipe will satisfy those Italian food cravings. If you like […]

  • ‘Designed to incite’: Tucker Carlson accused of stirring race hate by comparing Tammy Duckworth to the KKK

    Fox News host also called Barack Obama a ‘racial arsonist’

  • Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh rebuild huts after deadly fire

    COX'S BAZAR, Bangladesh (Reuters) - Thousands of Rohingya refugees began rebuilding their makeshift homes on Thursday, after a fire ripped though a Bangladeshi refugee camp where they were living earlier this week, killing at least 11. Monday's blaze left 339 missing, according to the United Nations, with tens of thousands left without shelter in the world's largest refugee camp in Cox's Bazar district, where more than a million Rohingya live after fleeing persecution in their native Myanmar. On Thursday, families left homeless by the fire built shelters using tarpaulin, ropes and bamboo provided by aid groups.

  • EU turns up heat on Astrazeneca as new COVID-19 wave surges

    EU leaders voiced frustration on Thursday over a massive shortfall in contracted deliveries of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines, as a third wave of infections surged across Europe. With inoculation programmes running far behind those of Britain and the United States, the bloc's executive warned that vaccine exports by the British-Swedish company would be blocked until it delivers the shots it promised to the EU. "We have to and want to explain to our European citizens that they get their fair share," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told a news conference after a video-conference summit of the European Union's leaders.

  • Tiger King: Joe Exotic’s husband filing for divorce, saying lack of Trump pardon ‘dashed hopes’

    The Tiger King didn’t just lose his best chance at freedom when Donald Trump’s hotly-anticipated pardon never came, he lost his marriage. Husband Dillon Passage confirmed in a series of Instagram posts on Friday that he was filing for divorce from the Netflix star. Attorney for Mr Exotic, Francisco Hernandez, told TMZ that he is distraught after speaking to him in prison.

  • Yemen's Houthis warn of stronger attacks after drone strikes on Saudi Arabia

    Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said on Friday they had attacked Saudi energy and military sites with 18 armed drones, and the kingdom's energy ministry reported that a projectile had struck a petroleum products distribution station, causing a fire. The Saudi-led military coalition which is at war with the Houthis said late on Thursday it had intercepted several drones aimed at Saudi Arabia. On Monday, Riyadh presented a peace initiative that includes a nationwide truce https://www.reuters.com/article/idUSL1N2LL182 in Yemen as the war enters its seventh year.

  • New York politicians reach deal to legalise medical cannabis, report says

    Legislation also allows a person to cultivate up to six cannabis plants at home for personal use

  • 'Can’t take this pain': Rohingya mother searches for son after refugee camp blaze

    After losing her husband, two young sons and her home, Noor Banu thought she had seen the worst of life. She made the perilous journey from her village in Myanmar’s Rakhine State to the refugee camps in Bangladesh in 2017, with nothing except her four surviving boys. Now she fears she has lost another son to the massive blaze that ripped through the Cox's Bazar camps, reducing tarpaulin and bamboo shelters to ash.

  • Trial to study delivering AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine as a nasal spray

    A trial is reportedly set to begin to study delivering Oxford and AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine as a nasal spray. Oxford is seeking participants for a trial to deliver the vaccine it developed with AstraZeneca as a nasal spray, with a recruitment sheet indicating the phase 1 trial would include around 30 healthy participants, the Financial Times reported. It's reportedly expected to take about four months, and the efficacy could then be studied in a larger trial. "Some immunologists believe that delivering the vaccine to the site of infection may achieve enhanced protection, especially against transmission, and mild disease," Dr. Sandy Douglas said. "We hope this small safety-focused study will lay the foundation for future larger studies that are needed to test whether giving the vaccine this way does protect against coronavirus infection." AstraZeneca earlier this week announced that its COVID-19 vaccine was shown to be 79 percent effective in a large U.S. trial, though the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in an unusual statement subsequently said the company appeared to have used "outdated information" that "may have provided an incomplete view of the efficacy data." AstraZeneca soon after released revised data showing the vaccine to be 76 percent effective. Dr. Anthony Fauci called the use of the outdated information an "unforced error" on the company's part, adding it was unfortunate because "this is very likely a very good vaccine." The Financial Times reports that Russia's Gamaleya centre, which developed the Sputnik V vaccine, is also starting trials of a nasal spray vaccine, with director Alexander Gintsburg saying this week, "This is a very gentle and patient-friendly form of vaccination for children, especially little children, who can be traumatized when they see a syringe." According to the report, the AstraZeneca nasal spray trial could start "as early as next week." More stories from theweek.comGeorgia governor reportedly signs voting restrictions into law under portrait of slave plantationWhite House surprisingly announces Johnson & Johnson is on track to meet vaccine goalBenny Blanco reveals he accidentally kissed Beyoncé in front of Jay-Z

  • Congress launches sweeping investigation into Trump administration’s handling of Capitol insurrection

    Seven House committees join forces to review the government’s handling of the deadly attacks on the Capitol

  • Trump says he slashed federal funds for Latin American countries to ‘punish’ them for border crossings

    Former president claims he ‘stopped paying the $500m dollars that we were wasting on’ Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador

  • Biden leaves door open for Senate changes to advance agenda

    President Joe Biden at his first news conference Thursday left the door open to backing fundamental changes in Senate procedure to muscle key parts of his agenda like immigration and voting rights past Republican opposition “if there’s complete lockdown and chaos.” “If there’s complete lockdown and chaos, as a consequence of the filibuster, then we’re going to have to go beyond what I’m talking about,” he said.

  • Nine-year-old girl drowns while attempting to cross Rio Grande from Mexico into US

    Federal agents attempted to save the child, but she was pronounced dead