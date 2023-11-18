Tennessee's gun hunting season for deer opens
Tennessee's gun hunting season for deer begins Saturday, Nov. 18.
Tennessee's gun hunting season for deer begins Saturday, Nov. 18.
The first NBA in-season tournament continues Friday with group play and concludes Dec. 9 with the championship game.
More than 50 years after the so-called “war on drugs” ravaged Black and brown communities, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is hopeful that a bipartisan bill that would give the cannabis industry access to banking services can bring some restitution to the communities most negatively impacted and create a pathway to make cannabis federally legal.
The Ferrari F1 pair of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz crossed the line in first and second during qualifying for the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
Your go-to spot for everything Victor Wembanyama, the NBA's most hyped prospect since LeBron James.
The Clippers lost their first five games with James Harden.
The former couple release separate statements announcing they have "amicably" ended case before it could begin.
Cassie, whose real name is Cassandra Ventura, sued under New York's Adult Survivors Act, a week before its window closes on Nov. 23.
There has been a lot of public sniping around LSU in the last few days, with Reese at the center.
An unprecedented rise in animosity directed at Jews and Muslims has swept across the United States in the weeks since Hamas attacked Israel.
'Buying this device may have been the smartest thing I've done in a very long time,' wrote one of 8,000+ fans.
'Pop' this new Echo into your cart. It's a steal of a deal at 55% off.
In perhaps the most unexpected tech news of the year, billionaire and AI evangelist Sam Altman has been ejected from his CEO role at OpenAI by the company's board after an apparent vote of no confidence. Its exact wording in a release issued this afternoon: Altman's "departure follows a deliberative review process by the board, which concluded that he was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities." 1. Did Altman circumvent the board in a major deal?
Find all the lost things with this wild discount on Apple's little locators.
Got a blank space on your holiday list? Peruse these finds, from LED shoes to vinyl records — whatever you pick, just make sure it's Taylor's Version.
Save up to 60% on Crocs, DKNY, Hoka, Kate Spade, Longchamp, Tumi, Ugg and more.
These are great for setting up a security system or beefing up an existing one.
The Rockets enter Friday’s in-season tournament tilt against the scuffling and shuffling Clippers in fourth place in the West — a rise up the standings that has started with a commitment to defense.
Cincinnati's season has taken an ugly turn with news that Joe Burrow is out for the year, which adds to issues the team already faced due to a dropoff on defense.
Logan Wilson's hits led to three Ravens injuries Thursday night.
The Bengals' franchise quarterback left Thursday's game with a wrist injury.