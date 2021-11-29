Tennessee's new law to check powers of 'rogue' DAs is right for the times | Opinion

David Minier
The Tennessee legislature’s "rogue" district attorney bill was signed into law by Gov. Bill Lee on Nov. 12. The new law allows the state attorney general to petition the Supreme Court for appointment of an independent counsel to prosecute cases a district attorney refuses to file.

Although the bill passed through the legislature easily, Sen. Raumesh Akbari called it a “dangerous precedent,” and Rep. London Lamar complained it would “circumvent the discretion of the county district attorney that the people … have elected.”

Some felt the law was aimed at Davidson County District Attorney Glenn Funk, who has announced he will not prosecute certain offenses. Among those are possession of small amounts of marijuana, classroom mask mandates by teachers, and failure of a business to post a notice if transgender patrons are welcome to use their choice of men’s or women’s bathrooms.

The law can't be weaponized, and it can be enforced

As a former district attorney from another state, I can sympathize with objections to restricting a prosecutor’s discretion. But these are different times, and the new rogue district attorney law is right for the times. Although some argue it can be weaponized for political purpose, the law can be triggered only by the attorney general, a non-partisan official appointed by the Tennessee Supreme Court.

House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, raises the gavel in the Tennessee General Assembly on Oct. 27 in Nashville. Sexton sponsored a new law that gives the attorney general the power to go to the state Supreme Court in the hopes of temporarily replacing local district attorneys on cases they refuse to prosecute.
Others argue the law will be difficult to enforce, because it is limited to cases where a district attorney “peremptorily and categorically refuses to prosecute.” A wary district attorney would not risk a public announcement, they argue, but would refuse quietly and, if challenged, blame failure to prosecute upon a crushing caseload and insufficient deputies. But a district attorney’s refusal to prosecute certain crimes might well become a badge of honor to some, because a new breed of district attorneys is appearing, preaching reform and seeking disciples.

By tradition, district attorneys are vigorous prosecutors. In my 23 years as one, I cannot remember a rogue. District attorney candidates usually campaign as being tough on crime, because that’s what the public wants — protection of their persons and property from criminal behavior. But a new breed of rogue prosecutors is coming, defining themselves as “progressives,” with campaigns fueled by donations from George Soros and other billionaires who would radically change our justice system.

Don't let Tennessee become like California

David Minier
To understand what could happen in Tennessee, the California experience is instructive. San Francisco’s district attorney, Chesa Boudin, whose parents served prison terms for murder and robbery, has called for closing jails and prisons. A former pubic defender, Boudin will face a recall election next June because of his anti-law enforcement policies. Over 50 deputies have left his office in protest, many to join the recall effort.

In Los Angeles, district attorney George Gascon was elected with $3.6 million of campaign donations from George Soros and others. Gascon has ended death penalty prosecutions and trials of unfit juveniles as adults. He has suspended the cash bail system, which Californians had just voted to retain, and has prohibited his staff from charging sentence enhancements on serious felonies. Gascon’s deputies have rebelled against his policies and taken him to court. A recent attempt to recall Gascon failed, but another has begun and will likely result in a recall election next year.

In California’s Contra Costa County, Diana Becton was elected district attorney through massive campaign funding by the same donors who put Gascon in office. Boudin, Gascon and Becton, with district attorney Tori Verber Salazar of San Joaquin County, have formed the Prosecutors Alliance of California, a pretentious title for a “progressive” group of four. The alliance is “committed to reforming California’s criminal justice system” and preaching their philosophy that society, not individual will, is responsible for criminal behavior.

California district attorneys are elected for four-year terms. Boudin and Gascon are still early in their terms but already have caused tremendous harm to the justice system. In Tennessee, the term for district attorneys is eight years, twice that of California, and longest in the nation. A rogue district attorney in Tennessee could cause havoc with law enforcement for eight years, if unchecked, by refusing to prosecute crimes such as rioting, drug possession, prostitution and illegal abortion. But under Tennessee’s new rogue district attorney law, that could be avoided by the state Supreme Court appointing an independent attorney to bypass the local DA and prosecute those cases.

The California experience has provided a preview of the harm that progressive district attorneys can do to the criminal justice system. This new breed of district attorneys will not long be confined to California, but will be exported to wherever Soros and like donors can buy elections. We don’t need that here.

Lee did the right thing by signing the rogue district attorney bill into law. Let’s not bring California ways to Tennessee.

David Minier of Spring Hill is a former district attorney of California’s Santa Barbara and Madera counties and a retired judge of Madera County.

