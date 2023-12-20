How Tennessee's updated rules for venture capital firms will attract new investment

There is much good news on the horizon for Tennessee’s business and investment community, particularly those involved in Tennessee’s growing venture capital space.

Starting later this month Tennessee will implement a significant rule change in the Department of Commerce and Insurance’s securities rules to finally exempt venture capital firms from the requirement of full registration as an investment adviser.

Similar registration exemptions are also available in several areas throughout the country. Venture capital firms now will be allowed to notice file with the Tennessee Securities Division as an exempt adviser. These notice filings and subsequent renewal filings will be done through the Investment Advisor Registration Depository (IADR) system.

This development is a testament to the state's commitment to continue to seek the best ways to foster innovation and boost the growth of the entrepreneurial ecosystem while also eliminating barriers and helping technologies find capital.

How Launch Tennessee works with venture capital businesses

Launch Tennessee was happy to work with the state of Tennessee to address this issue. We support the growth of early-stage, high-tech companies by helping these entrepreneurs commercialize their technologies, make valuable connections and find capital to build their companies.

Support of programs and initiatives that focus on technology, innovation, research and development will grow a new, solid foundation of high-paid, innovation-based jobs in Tennessee. Venture capital plays a crucial role in providing funding and support to early-stage companies, often serving as the catalyst for innovation and job creation.

Launch Tennessee supports venture capital-backed businesses and operates its $70-million equity fund, InvestTN, much like a venture fund. As catalysts of innovation, the value of startups in the state can’t be overstated. Launch Tennessee directly invests in more than 40 startups, which this regulation change may also benefit as they seek their next round of investment funding.

Our organization appreciates working with the state on initiatives like this most recent rule change that reduces the regulatory requirements and acknowledges the distinct characteristics of venture capital activities in building tech-based jobs in Tennessee.

Changes in the rules will create more flexibility and attract new business

Recognizing the unique nature of venture capital, Tennessee has taken a proactive step to streamline registration requirements, ensuring that these firms can operate more efficiently and continue to contribute to the state's economic development, which Launch Tennessee is committed to supporting.

The decision to exempt venture capital from investment adviser registration requirements reflects a nuanced understanding of the industry's dynamics. Unlike traditional investment advisory services, venture capital involves strategic, often large investments in startups and emerging businesses, aiming to drive growth and success. This move is expected to have several positive implications for both venture capital firms and the broader business landscape in Tennessee that LaunchTN is dedicated to advancing.

By eliminating the need for full registration as an investment adviser, and only requiring notice filings with the Securities Division venture capital organizations can allocate resources more effectively, focusing on their core mission of identifying and supporting innovative companies.

This newfound flexibility will likely attract more venture capital activity to the state, and we’ll use these investment dollars to support a vibrant statewide ecosystem that benefits entrepreneurs, inventors, investors, and the local economy.

Tennessee is working to advance innovation and investment in the state

The decision aligns with a broader trend of states adapting their regulatory frameworks to accommodate the evolving needs of startups and tech-based companies.

More importantly, it highlights the partnership that has been built between Launch Tennessee and the State of Tennessee to build research and development (R&D) jobs and investment in new technologies right here in our state. With steps like this, we’ll continue to enhance Tennessee’s workforce bringing innovation-based jobs, higher wages and stronger economic development.

Tennessee's decision to exempt venture capital firms from investment adviser registration requirements is a positive step toward creating a more conducive environment for investment and innovation and we applaud the effort.

Lindsey Cox is CEO of Launch Tennessee, a public-private non-profit organization focused on technology and entrepreneur development.

