Tennis coach from Columbus convicted of sex crime involving teenage girl, feds say

A tennis coach from Columbus has been convicted by a federal jury in Alabama of unlawfully transporting a minor across state lines with intent to engage in sexual activity, according to the United States Department of Justice.

Leroy Thomas Joyner Jr., 40, was a tennis coach operating an association in Dale County in Alabama that provided lessons to underprivileged children and teens, according to the DOJ.

An investigation on Joyner began after police received reports in September 2018 alleging that Joyner used a wooden paddle on some of his students, according to the DOJ.

The DOJ said the investigation discovered that Joyner took a special interest in 13-year-old female student in late 2015 and he began taking her out of state to play tennis tournaments.

The DOJ said testimony given at Joyner’s trial indicated that he engaged in sexual acts with the minor in multiple states, including Georgia, Louisiana, and South Carolina.

The exploitation continued until the reports of abuse surfaced in 2018 when the victim was 15, according to the DOJ.

Joyner faces 10 years to life in federal prison, according to the news release.

“Safeguarding children from sexual exploitation and abuse is one of law enforcement’s most vital responsibilities,” said Acting United States Attorney Jonathan S. Ross in a statement. “Through his position of authority, Joyner targeted young and vulnerable victims. His actions were reprehensible and caused lasting harm. I am grateful for the law enforcement agents and prosecutors who worked diligently to hold him accountable.”