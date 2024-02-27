Tennis coach Ovi Dragos accused of showing nude photo to 15-year-old girl

CHERRY HILL - A tennis coach is accused of showing a nude photo of himself to a 15-year-old girl in a class at a fitness center here.

Ovidiu "Ovi" Dragos, 60, of Moorestown allegedly showed the photo on two occasions while teaching a group class at Cherry Hill Health and Racquet Club, authorities say.

"Dragos also placed numerous letters, cards, poems, and gifts in the victim’s tennis bag over a two-year period," the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

Tennis coach accused Former student athlete sues Palmyra district over abuse claims

Those actions allegedly occurred while Dragos was providing private and group tennis lessons to the girl at outdoor courts in Cinnaminson, Moorestown, and Cherry Hill.

The prosecutor's office said an investigation is continuing. It asked people with information to come forward.

A representative of the Cherry Hill health club could not be reached for immediate comment.

Dragos is charged with promoting obscene material to a minor, endangering the welfare of a child, harassment and stalking.

The charges are only allegations. Dragos has not been convicted in the case.

Dragos was held in Camden County Jail after his arrest Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Prosecutor's Detective Kristen Blantz at 856-225-8642 and Detective Joshua Jenkins of the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-845-2811,

Tips also can be proovided to Cherry Hill police Detective Gregory Brisbin at 856-432-8830 or Moorestown police Detective Ryan Carr at 856-914-3037.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Ovi Dragos allegedly left gifts in student's tennis bag over two years