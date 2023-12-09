Tennis legend Chris Evert says cancer has returned

Two years after first being diagnosed with ovarian cancer, American tennis legend Chris Evert announced Friday that she has experienced a cancer recurrence and will miss broadcasting next month's Australian Open.

"My cancer is back," the 68-year-old Evert said in a statement. "While this is a diagnosis I never wanted to hear, I once again feel fortunate that it was caught early."

Evert said that a PET scan revealed cancer cells in her pelvic region and she underwent robotic surgery earlier this week. She will now undergo chemotherapy.

The 18-time Grand Slam winner said that while she will miss broadcasting next month's Australian Open, she'll "be ready for the rest of the Grand Slam season."

Chris Evert talks to the media during the GNP Seguros WTA Finals on Nov. 2, 2023, in Cancun, Mexico. / Credit: Getty Images

Evert said she was first diagnosed with ovarian cancer in December 2021. And in January of this year, she announced that she was cancer-free.

Evert's sister, Jeanne Evert, died of ovarian cancer in 2020.

"I encourage everyone to know your family history and advocate for yourself," Evert said Friday. "Early detection saves lives. Be thankful for your health this holiday season."

According to the latest numbers from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 18,500 women were diagnosed with ovarian cancer in the U.S. in 2020, and more than 13,400 women died of the disease that year. According to the Mayo Clinic, the risk of getting ovarian cancer increases as you age, and having a family history can also increase your risk as well.

