Tennis legend Martina Navratilova leading challenge to Joe Biden's transgender athletes policy

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rozina Sabur
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Martina Navratilova and Helena Sukova wat Wimbledon in 2009 - HUGO PHILPOTT/EPA
Martina Navratilova and Helena Sukova wat Wimbledon in 2009 - HUGO PHILPOTT/EPA

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova has joined a group of high-profile female athletes who are challenging Joe Biden's push to allow transgender people to compete in girls' and women's competitive sports.

The US president indicated he would move to allow more transgender students take part in school sports as well as allowing transgender athletes to compete in women's competitive sports in an executive order signed on his second day in office.

Under the presidential order, federal agencies must apply existing laws banning discrimination on the basis of race, religion and sex to encompass discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity.

The order states that the policy will also apply to a civil rights law banning discrimination in school or education programmes that receive federal funding, paving the way for transgender students to access sports teams, bathrooms and changing rooms that correspond to their gender identity.

But a coalition of women's sports leaders, including Ms Navratilova and several Olympic gold medalists, have called on Mr Biden to limit the participation of transgender girls and women who have experienced all or part of male puberty in women's sports.

U.S. President Joe Biden signs executive actions in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C - Doug Mills&#xa0;
U.S. President Joe Biden signs executive actions in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C - Doug Mills

The Women's Sports Policy Working Group, launched the initiative this week to promote what it termed an ethical, science-based approach to address the “vitriolic” public debate.

The group - which includes former Olympic swimmer Donna de Varona and Donna Lopiano, the former head of the Women’s Sports Foundation - has suggested that the inclusion of transgender athletes in competitive sport settings should be based on their physical status.

The group argues that trans girls and women who have never experienced male puberty or "mitigated their sex-linked advantages" should be fully included, but argues against equal access in head-to-head competitions for others.

According to the group, 10 US states require high school students to participate in sports according to their birth sex, effectively banning transgender girls from participating in girls’ sports regardless of whether or not they have begun puberty or received hormone therapy.

Another 17 states and Washington DC require the inclusion of trans girls in girls' sports irrespective of whether or not they have received hormone therapy or other treatment.

Another 17 states allow trans girls and women to compete after taking gender-affirming hormones for a year, while six states have no policy in place.

Martina Navratilova - Paul Grover&#xa0;/The Telegraph
Martina Navratilova - Paul Grover /The Telegraph

“There have been so many different approaches to this issue, from all-inclusion no matter what to all-exclusion no matter what,” Ms Navratilova told USA Today.

“We just wanted to find a better way of moving forward. We know there’s going to be somebody that’s not happy but we’re trying to make it as fair as possible. Now with transgender athletes, the rules are not clear. We need some clarity, we need some unity. We want to stay civil in the conversation and move the ball forward.”

Ms Navratilova, who is lesbian, said she has a "long history of advocating for women’s and LGBTQ rights".

"In sport, however, advocating for women’s rights means talking sex and sex-linked biology. The performance gap between male athletes and female athletes emerges from the onset of male puberty, and from that point forward even second-tier males can beat the very best females.”

But the American Civil Liberties Union was quick to hit back at the claims, calling it a "myth" that transgender athletes' "physiological characteristics provide an unfair advantage".

"Trans athletes vary in ability just like cisgender athletes. In many states, the very same cis girls who have claimed that trans athletes have an 'unfair' advantage have consistently performed as well as or better than transgender competitors," the organisation said.

"Excluding women who are trans hurts all women," it added. "It invites gender policing that could subject any woman to invasive tests or accusations of being too 'masculine' or 'too good' at their sport to be a 'real' woman."

Latest Stories

  • Chris Pratt’s brother and other California police officers shared Three Percenter gun militia imagery online: report

    Member of the right-wing group were involved in the Capitol riot

  • White House Press Sec Dodges When Asked Why Hunter Biden Still Has a Stake in Chinese Investment Firm

    White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Friday punted on a question about why President Biden’s son Hunter Biden still holds an investment in a Chinese company. Asked during a press conference at the White House whether she had an update on Hunter Biden’s divestment from his ten percent stake in the Chinese private equity firm BHR Partners, Psaki referred a reporter to the younger Biden’s lawyers. “He has been working to unwind his investment,” Psaki said, adding, “as a private citizen, I would point you to him or his lawyers on the outside on any update.” In December, Biden assured voters that he and his family would not be involved in any business dealings that appear to conflict with the office of the president. “My son, my family will not be involved in any business, any enterprise that is in conflict with or appears to be in conflict with the appropriate distance from the presidency and government,” Biden said during a CNN appearance. Hunter Biden was reportedly in the process of divesting from his equity stake in BHR in late December, but as of last week, he appears to have retained his investment through his company, Skaneateles LLC. BHR, whose largest shareholder is the Chinese government-controlled Bank of China, has invested about $2.1 billion. Hunter Biden came under scrutiny last year for his lucrative position on the board of the Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma. In leaked emails from 2014, Biden appears to try to leverage his influence with his father, then-vice president Joe Biden, who was heavily involved in U.S. policy on Ukraine, referring to the elder Biden as “my guy.” He also attracted criticism for entering into a consulting contract with China’s largest private energy company that initially earned Hunter Biden $10 million a year “for introductions alone,” according to leaked emails. Hunter Biden’s memoir, “Beautiful Things,” is scheduled to come out on April 6. The book will focus on the younger Biden’s well-documented drug abuse issues, according to Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster.

  • 95-year-old woman who worked as Nazi concentration camp secretary charged over 10,000 murders

    A 95-year-old woman has been charged as an accessory to the murder of 10,000 people because she worked as a secretary at a Nazi concentration camp, German prosecutors announced on Friday. The woman has not been named under German privacy laws but has been partially identified by local media as Irmgard F, a German pensioner living in a retirement home in Pinneberg, north of Hamburg. From June 1943 and April 1945 she worked as a secretary and typist for the commandant of Stutthof concentration camp, in present day Poland. She is charged with “assisting those responsible for the systematic killing of Jewish prisoners, Polish partisans and Soviet prisoners of war at the camp”. It is not the first time a woman has been charged over the Holocaust, but the decision to bring charges against a former secretary is the latest in a series of recent attempts to widen prosecutions beyond those directly involved in sending prisoners to their deaths.

  • Two Republican lawmakers first to be fined for bypassing Congress metal detectors

    'Unlike in the movie The Godfather, there are no toilets with tanks where one could hide a gun,' says Louie Gohmert after receiving $5,000 penalty

  • President Biden's flight home on Air Force One

    President Biden's first flight on Air Force One as commander-in-chief lasted 25 minutes — about one-third the time it takes for the Acela to trace his beloved Amtrak route from D.C. to Wilmington.What he's saying: It's a "great honor" to ride as president on the iconic symbol of American power and diplomacy, Biden told reporters on the tarmac upon landing at New Castle Air National Guard Base. Be smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America.“You realize, they’ve used this air strip to practice landings for the 747 takeoffs for the president’s plane for a long time,” Biden said, with the nostalgia of someone with a home just five miles away. “Now I’m getting off that plane. It’s really kind of strange.”Behind the scenes: Axios was on board for Biden's sunset flight home to Delaware on Friday.At Joint Base Andrews, he tucked a challenge coin into the palm of the female colonel who greeted and saluted him before he boarded at 5:31 p.m. The flight was wheels up at 5:42 p.m. and landed at 6:07 p.m.The weekend family visit comes between his son Hunter's birthday and the Super Bowl, between a crucial COVID-19 budget framework vote and the impeachment trial of former President Trump.TVs aboard the flight showed ESPN — and CNN, a departure from his predecessor's viewing habits.Everyone including the president wore masks.Biden didn't talk politics with his press corps — nor did he make the customary trip to the back of the cabin for small talk amid the pandemic, opting instead for a short, outdoor gaggle after the flight.After 36 years in the U.S. Senate and eight years as Barack Obama's wingman, Biden has taken countless flights on all kinds of government aircraft. Friday's short flight was on the "baby" plane, a 757, not the big 747. It's “a great plane," he said. "It’s the same plane that we had as vice president, only it’s much nicer.”Get smarter, faster with the news CEOs, entrepreneurs and top politicians read. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.

  • Mike Pence starting podcast to 'share the good news of conservatism'

    Barely two weeks after leaving office, the former US vice president Mike Pence has switched his attention to “attracting new hearts and minds to the conservative cause” as the host of a podcast directed at American youth. Mr Pence will become the first Ronald Reagan presidential scholar at the Young America’s Foundation (YAF), a group set up in the 1960s to promote conservative values among a generation of high school and college students and those just embarking on their working lives. Hosting a podcast will be familiar territory for Mr Pence, who was a prominent conservative radio voice in the Midwest for several years before his election to Congress in 2000. Billing himself as “Rush Limbaugh on decaf,” a milder version of the firebrand right-wing radio personality beloved by Donald Trump's supporters, Mr Pence hosted discussions on conservative and religious themes. “The Vice-President will certainly be focused on the conservative accomplishments of the last four years and projecting those accomplishments and lessons learned forward,” a Pence spokesperson said of the podcast, according to Politico.

  • 10 Not-Cheesy Valentine’s Day Gifts to Give Your Friends

    Okay, one does include actual cheeseOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Greene claims 'I'm fine with' getting kicked off her House committees: 'It'd be a waste of my time'

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on Friday declared she's been "freed" after being removed from her House committee assignments, claiming continuing to serve on them would have been a waste of time. The House of Representatives on Thursday voted to remove the controversial Georgia lawmaker from her committee assignments over a string of racist, anti-Semitic, and anti-Muslim comments and support for baseless conspiracy theories and violent rhetoric. In a press conference Friday, Greene said it was freeing to admit she "believed things that were wrong" in a speech the day before, during which she did not apologize but rather expressed regret for being "allowed to believe things that weren't true." "Going forward, I've been freed," Greene said Friday. "I do, I feel freed." Greene went on to claim that "I'd be wasting my time" by continuing to serve on House committees "because my conservative values wouldn't be heard," even though she also asserted removing her from them "stripped my voters of having representation to work for them." "I'm fine with being kicked off my committees because it'd be a waste of my time," she insisted. Greene went on to celebrate that she now has "a lot of free time on my hands," but she ended the press conference after refusing to address a question about her liking a Facebook post in 2019 calling for violence against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). More stories from theweek.com5 scathing cartoons about the GOP's Marjorie Taylor Greene problemSenator Ivanka?'Explosive' Woody Allen documentary featuring video account from 7-year-old Dylan Farrow to debut on HBO

  • Man Who Pushed 91-Year-Old in Oakland Chinatown Assaults 2 Others Right After

    An unidentified assailant was caught on surveillance camera pushing a 91-year-old man to the ground in a recent unprovoked attack in Oakland Chinatown. The incident happened outside the Asian Resource Center at the corner of Harrison and 8th streets on Jan. 31, according to ABC7. The suspect reportedly approached two other victims shortly after the first attack, resulting in one of them losing consciousness, according to the Oakland Police Department’s statement.

  • Conservative Newsmax guest says Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was chosen 'probably for his skin colour'

    New appointment is a four-star general and commanded US forces in Iraq

  • Kyle Rittenhouse fires attorney who helped raise his $2 million bail

    Kyle Rittenhouse, 18, from Illinois who's accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a police brutality protest in Wisconsin last summer fired John Pierce, a California attorney who had been soliciting money for his case.

  • House investigators are compiling Trump allies' pre-riot plans — and have video of Roger Stone hanging with a militia group

    House impeachment managers are preparing for former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial by figuring out just what he and his allies were up to the morning of the Capitol riot. Congressional investigators are wrapping up their case against Trump in the last few days before his Senate trial for allegedly inciting the insurrection begins Monday. Sources tell ABC News those investigators are "zeroing in on the actions of the president and his associates around the insurrection at the Capitol," specifically compiling social media posts and videos showing just what they were doing the morning of Jan. 6. Among those videos is one obtained by ABC News showing Trump's friend Roger Stone in Washington, D.C., that morning. Stone is seen outside of a hotel, taking pictures with supporters while seemingly under the watch of members of the Oath Keepers militia group. At one point, a supporter asked Stone, "So, hopefully we have this today, right?" "We shall see," Stone replied. Stone told ABC News that he had "no role whatsoever in the Jan. 6 events" and "never left the site of my hotel until leaving for Dulles Airport" later that afternoon. "I had no advance knowledge of the riot at the Capitol," and "could not even tell you the names of those who volunteered to provide security for me," he added. Stone was convicted of several felonies as a result of the Mueller investigation, but Trump commuted his sentence last summer. More stories from theweek.com5 scathing cartoons about the GOP's Marjorie Taylor Greene problemSenator Ivanka?'Explosive' Woody Allen documentary featuring video account from 7-year-old Dylan Farrow to debut on HBO

  • Teens Who Set House on Fire Killing Immigrant Family of 5 To Be Tried as Adults

    Two 16-year-olds will face charges as adults after setting fire to a house that killed five people in Green Valley Ranch in Denver last year. Arrest and charges: Kevin Bui and Gavin Seymour, two of the three arrested teens connected to the fire that killed members of an immigrant family in August 2020, have been charged as adults, prosecutors said on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press. Per earlier @CBSDenver reporting, @DenverDAsOffice today announced two suspects are being charged as adults in the August arson fire that killed five members of a Senegalese family.

  • Kamala Harris’s niece reacts as protesters burn her picture in India

    Vice president's relative joined Rihanna and Greta Thunberg in supporting farmers online

  • Missing Soldier's Unit Suffered from Low Morale Before His Disappearance, Investigation Finds

    The findings concluded the high tempo of the unit's deployment cycle "placed remarkable stress on the soldiers in the unit."

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell's election conspiracy documentary starts with an epic disclaimer from OAN

    Mike Lindell's election fraud conspiracies are too wild even for OANN. The MyPillow CEO and big fan of former President Donald Trump has been spouting unproven and unhinged conspiracy theories alleging Trump actually won re-election for months now. And on Friday, he bought out a three-hour spot on the far-right One America News Network to host a so-called documentary outlining his very false claims. OANN is no stranger to airing falsities about the 2020 election; the lies it promoted often even ended up in Trump's tweets until his Twitter suspension last month. But Lindell's documentary apparently went too far, leading the network to put a massive disclaimer ahead of the presentation that both disavows Lindell's claims and encourages viewers to "hear from all sides," even Lindell's patently false one. you really need to experience the whole disclaimer in full pic.twitter.com/6gz08PD43h — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) February 5, 2021 OANN is the latest right-wing network to display a bit of hesitation when dealing with Lindell. NewsMax had Lindell on as a guest the other day to discuss his ban from Twitter, but when he immediately turned to the election, one of the hosts stormed off the set. The NewsMax host has since apologized to Lindell. More stories from theweek.com5 scathing cartoons about the GOP's Marjorie Taylor Greene problemSenator Ivanka?'Explosive' Woody Allen documentary featuring video account from 7-year-old Dylan Farrow to debut on HBO

  • Capitol rioter asked family if he could stay with them — one called the FBI, feds say

    Federal prosecutors said the man was captured on video yelling “F— the blue” at police officers.

  • Judge rules Republican Tenney won last open US House race

    A New York judge ruled Friday that Republican Claudia Tenney defeated U.S. Rep. Anthony Brindisi by 109 votes in the nation's last undecided congressional race. The ruling by Judge Scott DelConte could clear the way for Tenney to be sworn in as the representative for central New York's 22nd Congressional District, barring emergency intervention by a state appeals court. DelConte's ruling came after he spent three months reviewing ballot challenges and trying to fix a myriad of problems with vote tabulation.

  • China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger

    ON BOARD THE TAIWAN COAST GUARD SHIP PP-10062, East China Sea (Reuters) - Taiwanese coast guard commander Lin Chie-ming is on the frontline of a new type of warfare that China is waging against Taiwan. On a chilly morning in late January, Lin, clad in an orange uniform, stood on the rolling deck of his boat as it patrolled in choppy waters off the Taiwan-run Matsu Islands. The Chinese goal, Taiwanese officials say: pressure Taiwan by tying down the island democracy's naval defenses and undermining the livelihoods of Matsu residents.

  • Rural community in shock after Georgia health officials raid clinic vaccinating teachers

    Their plans to vaccinate Elbert County have been "laid to waste," a doctor from the raided medical center says.