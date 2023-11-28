Tennis pro gifted defibrillator for former club

Johannus Monday, a former pupil at Westfield Primary, visited his former school to collect the life-saving equipment

Wimbledon wildcard Johannus Monday has been gifted a defibrillator by his former East Yorkshire primary school.

The tennis professional in turn presented it to head coach Paul Holtby of Cottingham Lawns Tennis Club (CLTC) where he began his career.

The tennis club are now raising funds to help them install the defibrillator on site.

The life-saving equipment will be located in the club’s car park and available for use by the local community.

Johannus Monday, Cottingham born ATP champion who competed at Wimbledon 2023

The former Westfield Primary school student and CLTC ambassador, Mr Monday, said : "It's great to get back home and see all of the amazing work that my old school and tennis club are continuing to do. It's always a privilege to be asked to be a part of things such as this."

CLTC head coach Paul Holtby added: "This piece of equipment is hugely important to the local community. The nearest defibrillator to us is on the other side of the village, and it's not exaggerating to say that it could potentially save lives."

The tennis club will be holding a fundraising event on 2 December to cover the costs of siting the equipment.

