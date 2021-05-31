Tennis star Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open after refusing to do press conferences

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Axios
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Naomi Osaka, the world's No. 2 tennis star, announced Monday she was withdrawing from the French Open amid controversy over her decision to not participate in press conferences at the tournament.

The big picture: Osaka announced last week that she would skip the news conferences, saying, "I've often felt that people have no regard for athletes mental health and this rings very true whenever I see a press conference or partake in one." She was fined $15,000 by Roland Garros on Sunday for declining to participate in a mandatory news conference.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

What she's saying: "This isn't a situation I ever imagined or intended when I posted a few days ago. I think now the best thing for the tournament, the other players and my well-being is that I withdraw so that everyone can get back to focusing on the tennis going on in Paris," Osaka wrote in a statement posted on Twitter.

  • "I never wanted to be a distraction and I accept that my timing was not ideal and my message could have been clearer. More importantly I would never trivialize mental health or use the term lightly," she added.

  • "The truth is that I have suffered long bouts of depression since the US Open in 2018 and I have had a really hard time coping with that."

  • "Though the tennis press has always been kind to me (and I wanna apologize especially to all the cool journalists who I may have hurt, I am not a natural public speaker and get huge waves of anxiety before I speak to the world's media."

  • "So here in Paris I was already feeling vulnerable and anxious so I thought it was better to exercise self-care and skip the press conferences."

"I'm gonna take some time away from the court now, but when the time is right I really want to work with the Tour to discuss ways we can make these better for the players, press and fans."

Go deeper: Naomi Osaka explains message behind mask names after U.S. Open title win

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • Tennis-'Natural' Swiatek says good relationship with media can help players

    As the debate on Naomi Osaka's press boycott at the French Open continues to rage, defending champion Iga Swiatek said on Sunday that she was a natural in dealing with the press and having a good relationship with the media can be beneficial to a player. Four-time major winner Osaka was fined $15,000 for skipping her news conference after her first round win on Sunday and was warned of possible expulsion from Roland Garros and future Grand Slams if she failed to meet her media commitments. Reacting to Osaka's decision, Rafa Nadal, a 20-times Grand Slam winner, and women's world number one Ash Barty have said they believe players have a duty to address the media.

  • Naomi Osaka Has Decided to Pull Out of the French Open to Focus on Her Mental Health

    "The truth is that I have suffered long bouts of depression since the US Open in 2018 and I have had a really hard time coping with that," she wrote in a statement.

  • Naomi Osaka's abrupt end at French Open should start new beginning for tennis in improving partnership with its stars

    No one wins if Osaka, a four-time major champion, is sitting out big events because a secondary part of her job (albeit part of her job) is causing her too much stress.

  • Naomi Osaka announces withdrawal from French Open after media blackout controversy

    The world No. 2 is out of Roland Garros.

  • Electric car drivers are only £100 better off after three years than if they buy fuel version

    Electric car drivers would save an average of just £100 after three years compared to the petrol version of the same vehicles, research has found. The analysis by Halfords found that, while electric vehicles are on average 47 per cent more expensive to buy than petrol and diesel equivalents, drivers would likely still make a saving after three years because of lower running costs. Electric cars are seen as a major part of the UK’s push to reach net-zero carbon emissions, and the sale of new petrol and diesel cars will be banned from 2030. However, critics have warned that the higher cost of electric vehicles could prove prohibitive for many drivers, although the hefty upfront price tags would be expected to come down over time as more second hand models enter the market. Halfords analysed the biggest-selling electric cars which have a petrol or diesel equivalent, assuming an annual mileage of 10,000. Among the biggest savings after three years were £800 for those who bought an electric Mini Cooper Classic and £1,650 for a BMW i3, despite costing nearly £10,000 and £4,000 more upfront than their petrol or diesel counterparts. However, owning an electric Vauxhall Corsa would leave drivers £1,581 worse off after three years than a petrol Corsa, according to the analysis, although this cost would come down with further years of ownership. Andy Turbefield, head of quality at Halfords, said: “Intuitively we know that electric vehicles can be better value than their nearest petrol and diesel equivalents, but we wanted to make it as easy as possible for people to see it for themselves.” He added: “We’re not suggesting that people should buy electric because of the long term savings, but if people are delaying purchase because of the upfront cost, this should give them pause for thought.” Halfords has launched a calculator for those looking to compare the cost of electric vehicle ownership, including data for 102 electric, petrol, diesel and hybrid models. In some cases, electric vehicles were more expensive on a total cost basis, although Halfords said there are “numerous” examples where going electric is more economical.

  • A 'drunk dude' accidentally entered an Airbnb full of police officers in a viral TikTok video

    In a viral TikTok, user @sheriffk9misty tells the story of a man entering an Airbnb that he was staying in along with two other police officers.

  • Nikki Haley accused of hypocrisy for posting beachside pic after Memorial Day attack on Kamala Harris

    Whole controversy ignores any actual issues facing veterans

  • Colonel fired by Trump offers to prosecute Michael Flynn after he called for violent military coup against US

    Former national security adviser has become a prominent figure in the QAnon conspiracy movement since leaving the White House

  • Texas governor threatens to defund state lawmakers and staff after Democrats block voting restrictions bill

    ‘This is petty and tone-deaf even for Texas’

  • Massachusetts indoor businesses see boost with lifted restrictions, wet weather on Memorial Day weekend

    Many families were looking for activities to do inside in order to avoid the rain during Memorial Day weekend.

  • Sarm Heslop: Police on British Virgin Islands still searching for missing woman

    Recent discovery of a woman’s body was found not to be hers because it was ‘not Caucasian’

  • Partner of Lord Ashcroft’s son held in Belize after police officer shot dead

    The partner of Lord Ashcroft's son is in custody after a police officer was shot in Belize. Jasmine Hartin, the partner of Andrew Ashcroft, whose father is Lord Ashcroft – the former deputy chairman of the Conservative party – was detained after police say she was found near where superintendent Henry Jemmott's body was discovered on Friday. Mr Jemmott, a father of five, was found floating in the sea next to a pier off the eastern coast of Belize after being shot. Investigators said his police-issued firearm was found on the pier. Police say the pair were alone together before he died. However, Marie Jemmott Tzul, the officer’s sister, told The Telegraph they were not having an affair. "There was no romantic relationship at all," she said. Mr Jemmott’s family claimed that the post-mortem examination had ruled out an accident or suicide. But the police have not confirmed this claim and the results of the inquest are due to be released on Monday.

  • Tarzan actor Joe Lara and Christian diet guru among victims of Tennessee plane crash

    Joe Lara played the role of Tarzan in a television series in the mid-1990s

  • Brazilian conservatives fail to see funny side of Pope's joke about country's love of booze

    Like many other remarks that spark controversy, no offence was intended. But a quip by Pope Francis about Brazilians drinking too much has upset the country's conservatives, who have declined to see the funny side of a man they view as a "communist". The row broke out after the Pope made a joke about Brazilians' fondness for cachaça, a fiery spirit made from fermented sugar cane juice. Delivering a blessing to a Brazilian priest at the Vatican, he told Father João Paulo Victor: "There is no salvation for you. Too much cachaça and not enough praying.” While many Brazilians greeted the remark with good humour, it did not amuse Brazilian conservatives. In a letter to the website Jornal da Cidade Online, a lawyer named Jorge Beja said the Pope’s words were hurtful at a time when Brazilians are suffering from the Covid-19 pandemic. To suggest that “we’re not worthy of the Pope’s prayers, because we drink too much cachaça and pray too little,” was cruel and hurtful, he said. His letter was shared thousands of times on Facebook. The failure to see the funny side, however, may have been less about thin-skinnedness over drinking, and more about resentment among conservatives over the Pope's outspoken views on global inequality and the iniquities of consumerism.

  • US defence secretary hits back at Ted Cruz claim that Biden wants 'weak and emasculated' military

    The military officer says the senator was providing American adversaries with talking points

  • Florida governor Ron DeSantis condemned for ‘not caring one bit’ about pandemic by Miami Herald editorial board

    The governor ‘seemed to care not one bit about the health and well-being of most Floridians as the pandemic raged,’ the newspaper says

  • Flood recedes in New Zealand, leaving debris, broken bridge

    Floodwaters in New Zealand receded on Tuesday, leaving behind a big mess on many farms in the Canterbury region and damage to a major bridge. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told reporters the top priority was getting transport links working again, although it was unclear how long it would take to fix the bridge that connects the town of Ashburton to the main highway south. Ardern said farmers had been particularly hard hit with lost feed, broken fences and debris spread across their fields.

  • Oath Keepers wanted antifa to attack Capitol so Trump could declare martial law, indictment says

    Stewart Rhodes allegedly wanted former president ‘to declare an insurrection, and to call us up as the militia’

  • Bangladesh arrests tiger poaching suspect after 20-year hunt

    The man known as "Tiger Habib" is alleged to have killed about 70 endangered Bengal tigers.

  • NASCAR owner Rick Hendrick once tried to hire Richard Petty. Now he has passed him.

    Hendrick Motorsports won its 269th NASCAR Cup race Sunday at the Coke 600, surpassing Petty Enterprises