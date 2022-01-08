Tennis star Novak Djokovic attended a maskless trophy presentation 24 hours after lawyers said he tested positive for COVID-19, report says

ovak Djokovic of Serbia reacts as he leaves the court after the Men's Single's Second Semi-Final match between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Alexander Zverev of Germany on Day Seven of the Nitto ATP World Tour Finals at Pala Alpitour on November 20, 2021 Giampiero Sposito/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic's lawyers said he tested positive for COVID-19 on December 16, 2021.

A day later, he was photographed attending a maskless event in Serbia, per France 24.

The tennis star is being held in a quarantine facility while he appeals his proposed deportation from Australia.

Tennis star Novak Djokovic attended a maskless event in Serbia the day after his attorneys say he tested positive for COVID-19, according to France 24.

Court filings released on Saturday said that the tennis player tested positive for coronavirus on December 16, 2021.

On December 17, within 24 hours of his positive test result, Djokovic attended an awards ceremony for young tennis players at the Novak Tennis Center in Belgrade, Serbia, per France 24.

He was photographed at the event posing with Belgrade Tennis Association officials and several children who had won awards, the media outlet reported.

Nobody was wearing a mask in the photographs, according to France 24.

Insider reached out to the Novak Tennis Center and Belgrade Tennis Association for comment but did not immediately receive a response. Djokovic's team also did not respond to a request for comment.

The court documents detailing Djokovic's positive COVID-19 test were released as part of his legal fight against his proposed deportation from Australia.

As Insider's Alia Shoaib reported, border force officials in Melbourne revoked his entry visa because they said he "failed to provide appropriate evidence to meet the entry requirements to Australia."

The tennis star, who has said he opposes vaccines, is being held in a quarantine facility while his legal team appeals the decision.

The appeal is due to be heard in court on Monday.

