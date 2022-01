Reuters

MELBOURNE (Reuters) -World tennis number one Novak Djokovic tweeted a picture of himself practicing at Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena hours after winning a court challenge on Monday to remain in Australia. The fight over his medical exemption https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/djokovic-will-defend-australian-open-title-after-exemption-vaccination-2022-01-04 from COVID-19 vaccination may not be over, however, as the Australian government said it was still considering another move to deport him. "I am pleased and grateful that the judge overturned my visa cancellation," Djokovic wrote on Twitter.