Tennis stars raise $1 million for Ukraine
Some of the biggest names in tennis, including Rafael Nadal and Coco Gauff, raised more than $1 million in aid for Ukraine. Michael George shares more.
Some of the biggest names in tennis, including Rafael Nadal and Coco Gauff, raised more than $1 million in aid for Ukraine. Michael George shares more.
Play in the two-week tournament begins Monday with the top half of the men's bracket and bottom half of the women's bracket, which includes Serena Williams playing the opening match of what is expected to be her final U.S. Open — and could be her last tournament appearance anywhere. The women’s singles final is Saturday, Sept. 10; the men’s singles final is Sunday, Sept. 11. Iga Swiatek is seeded No. 1 in the women’s draw; Anett Kontaveit is No. 2 and would be Williams' opponent in the second round if both win their opening matches.
Coco Gauff's shoes carried the message “Play for Peace” as she joined Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek and other tennis stars in a pre-U.S. Open exhibition event Wednesday night that helped generate more than $1 million for humanitarian assistance in Ukraine. “You guys all know me: I like to speak out when it’s right,” Gauff said after teaming with former player John McEnroe in a mixed doubles match against Nadal and Swiatek. The U.S. Tennis Association said 100% of proceeds from sales of tickets to its “Tennis Plays for Peace Exhibition” in Louis Armstrong Stadium went to an international nonprofit organization.
“Whoever gets killed after August 23 will suffer at the hands of the glacial pace of government,” one council member said after an ITD engineer indicated no need to lower the speed limit.
Serena Williams will face Danka Kovinic of Montenegro in her first round match at the US Open on Monday following the draw for the tournament.
It’s like being a kid in a candy shop…
IRYNA BALACHUK - WEDNESDAY, 24 AUGUST 2022, 09:59 In a speech marking Ukraine's Independence Day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that over the past six months Ukraine has changed the world, changed the course of history, and has itself undergone a transformation.
Rockets rookie Jabari Smith Jr. is well regarded for his defensive potential, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that he greatly respects Golden State’s Draymond Green.
Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a major buildup of his country's military forces Thursday in an apparent effort to replenish troops that have suffered heavy losses in six months of bloody warfare and prepare for a long, grinding fight ahead in Ukraine. — Fueling fears of a nuclear catastrophe, the Zaporizhzhia power plant in the middle of the fighting in southern Ukraine was briefly knocked out of commission by fire damage to a transmission line, authorities said. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the plant's emergency backup diesel generators had to be activated to provide power needed to operate the plant.
Marbury joins NBA legends like Mark Jackson and Kenny Smith in Showtime's documentary, NYC Point Gods, produced by Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman's Boardroom
Another Wednesday, another hour of bad news for nine hopeful acts on America’s Got Talent. This season’s third week of live episodes revealed whether the 11 acts that performed on Tuesday — Amanda Mammana, Celia Muñoz, the Cline Twins, Funkanometry, Hayden Kristal, JoJo and Bri, Mia Morris, MPLUSPLUS, Nicolas Ribs, Sara James, and XOMG POP! […]
No. 1 Daniil Medvedev and No. 3 Rafael Nadal headline the U.S. Open men's singles draw.
He is expected to be sentenced at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, at the Ada County Courthouse.
EXCLUSIVE: Today at the Star Trek convention The 56-Year Mission: Las Vegas put on by Creation Entertainment, the Gene Roddenberry Estate and and the cloud graphics company Otoy Inc. offered Trekkies a first look at the results of a year of production work on the Roddenberry Archive — unveiling the first interactive, life-sized recreations of the famed […]
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday his government was willing to resolve a trade dispute with the United States centering on his administration's energy policies. Speaking at a regular news conference, Lopez Obrador said he thought the U.S.-led demand for dispute settlement talks with Mexico should not have been launched. "It can be resolved because we have the willingness to do so, and I believe the government of the United States does too," he said, stressing that foreign investment from Mexico's top trade partner was robust.
Securities regulators in Beijing are making arrangements for Chinese companies listed in New York and their accounting firms to transfer audit working papers and other data from China to Hong Kong, the report https://on.wsj.com/3pJVRCB added, citing people familiar with the matter. Regulators from the U.S. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) would then go to perform on-site inspections.
A Western official told Bloomberg that Russia is floating the idea of discounted, long-term contracts for buyers in Asia.
Novak Djokovic will not play in the U.S. Open, as expected, because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and thus is not allowed to travel to the United States. Djokovic announced his withdrawal from the year’s last Grand Slam tournament on Twitter on Thursday, hours before the draw for the event was revealed. “Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open,” Djokovic wrote, wishing luck to his fellow players, and said he would “keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again."
Months after an MIT professor was cleared of spying for China, he helped make a major scientific discovery. But he says the success has been bittersweet.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited Canada this week, hoping a democratic G7 ally would one day ship his country liquefied natural gas to replace Russian gas imports, but the response he got from the world's fifth-largest producer was not to count on it. Environmental and regulatory hurdles to gas pipeline construction are a stumbling block to new LNG terminals on Canada's Atlantic coast, and support for the idea in Ottawa has been cooling. As recently as May, Canada said it was in talks with two companies to possibly accelerate LNG projects there that ship could gas to Europe within a few years.
Ukraine's capital renamed 95 streets on Thursday as part of a drive to purge Russian and Soviet place names, Kyiv's mayor announced a day after Ukraine marked 31 years of independence. Since Russia invaded in February, Ukraine has accelerated what it calls "derussification", a campaign to shed the legacy of hundreds of years of rule by Moscow. One street was named after London, the capital of one of Ukraine's staunchest allies, while another was dubbed "Ukrainian rebirth street."