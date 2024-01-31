Tennyson 23 points as No. 25 TCU beats Big 12-leading No. 15 Texas Tech

TCU guard Jameer Nelson Jr. (4) is tripped on a drive to the basket by Texas Tech 's Joe Toussaint, bottom, as Robert Jennings, right, helps defend on the play in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Fort Worth, Texas, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Trevian Tennyson scored 23 points, Micah Peavy added 18 against his former team and 25th-ranked TCU beat Big 12-leading and No. 15 Texas Tech 85-78 on Tuesday night.

Tennyson made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 17:21 left and the Horned Frogs, who had trailed by 11 points before halftime, were ahead to stay. They led 63-51 when the two-time transfer guard from nearby Arlington made another lone-range shot to cap a 10-0 run.

JaKobe Coles added 12 points for TCU (16-5, 5-3 Big 12), including four free throws in the final 14 seconds. Emanuel Miller had 11 and Jameer Nelson 10.

Pop Isaacs scored 25 points and had nine assists for Texas Tech (16-4, 5-2), whose only loss its previous 12 games had been to fourth-ranked Houston. Chance McMillan had 19 points with five 3-pointers while Warren Washington had 14 points with a couple of thunderous dunks.

Peavy, who started 25 games as a freshman at Texas Tech in 2020-21 before transferring to TCU, made all four of his 3-pointers, two in a big run before halftime.

Tech led 27-16 on an 3-pointer by Isaacs with 7:26 left in the first half. That came right after Joe Toussaint retreated into the backcourt to get a tipped ball with the shot clock running down, drove the right side of the lane and after leaping into the air with a TCU defender made a nifty one-handed, behind-the-back bounce pass to Washington for a two-handed jam.

That came during a span of more than six minutes when TCU was scoreless while missing eight consecutive shots.

Ernest Udeh Jr. ended the TCU scoring drought with two free throws, starting a 21-3 run that took only about 4 1/2 minutes. The Frogs led 37-30 after consecutives 3s by Peavy and Jameer Nelson.

That was second 3 in that run for Peavy, who also completed an alley-oop dunk after Nelson had a steal and the lob pass.

BIG PICTURE

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders had already won three Big 12 games after trailing by at least nine points in the second half, and were within 81-78 when Kerwin Walton made a 3 from the top of the key with 19 seconds left. They didn't score again. ... Toussaint had nine assists, but also had eight of Tech's 13 turnovers.

TCU: The Frogs played their sixth Top 25 opponent in their last eight games, going 4-2 against those ranked teams.

UP NEXT

Texas Tech is home to play Big 12 newcomer Cincinnati on Saturday.

TCU is back in Schollmaier Arena on Saturday to host Texas (14-7, 3-5) as a Big 12 foe for the final time.

