Tenret Co LLC Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund

Investment company Tenret Co LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tenret Co LLC. As of 2021Q4, Tenret Co LLC owns 27 stocks with a total value of $112 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BRK.B, DGRW,

Added Positions: SCHZ, VEA, VTEB, BNDX, VBK, VBR,

Reduced Positions: BND, SCHG, SCHV, SCHM, SCHD,





These are the top 5 holdings of Tenret Co LLC

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 322,709 shares, 14.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.51% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 44,700 shares, 12.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22% Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 257,873 shares, 12.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.62% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 92,958 shares, 12.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52% Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 142,922 shares, 7.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.63%

New Purchase: WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW)





Tenret Co LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund. The purchase prices were between $58.66 and $66.05, with an estimated average price of $62.62. The stock is now traded at around $64.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 3,232 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)





Tenret Co LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $319.249600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 703 shares as of 2021-12-31.





