Tens of thousands at Burning Man told to conserve water and food after heavy rains leave attendees unable to leave Nevada desert

Tens of thousands of people attending the Burning Man festival in the Nevada desert are being told to conserve food, water and fuel as they shelter in place in the Black Rock Desert after a heavy rainstorm pummeled the area, festival organizers said.

The gate and airport into Black Rock City, a remote area in northwest Nevada, remain closed and no driving is allowed into or out of the city except for emergency vehicles, the organizers said on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Do not travel to Black Rock City! Access to the city is closed for the remainder of the event, and you will be turned around,” one statement read.

The city is expecting more showers and thunderstorms on Sunday before 5 p.m. local time, organizers said in a weather forecast update.

This story is developing.

