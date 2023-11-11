‘Tens of thousands of dollars’ of electronics stolen in Folsom armed robbery, police say

Detectives were looking for two unidentified suspects who robbed a cellphone store Thursday evening in Folsom, assaulting two employees before getting away with tens of thousands of dollars in electronics, police said.

The armed robbery occurred about 5:45 p.m. at the cellphone store in the 900 block of East Bidwell Street, the Folsom Police Department announced Friday afternoon in a Facebook post.

The Police Department did not include the store’s name. There is a Verizon store in that same block in a shopping center at East Bidwell and Montrose Drive.

Two male robbers wearing masks entered the store; one of them had a handgun. Police said the robbers used “their fists and the pistol” to assault the two store employees before leaving with an estimated “tens of thousands of dollars” in stolen electronics.

The robbers left through the back of the store toward Montrose, police said. Medics treated the injured employees at the scene.

Officers rushed to the area and searched for the robbers, according to the Police Department, but did not find them. Detectives from the Police Department have taken over the investigation.

Police described the suspects as males in their teens. One suspect wore blue jeans and a black sweatshirt with white writing and black shoes; the other was wearing blue track-pants with white stripes, a black sweatshirt with a red-white-and-black design on the back and black-and-white shoes.

Detectives asked anyone who saw the suspects running from the store or has information about this armed robbery to call Detective Justin Cain at 916-355-7231 or send an email to jcain@folsom.ca.us.