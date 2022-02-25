Tens of thousands flee Ukraine after Russian invasion

Erin Doherty
·1 min read

Tens of thousands of mostly Ukrainian women and children crossed into bordering countries on Friday, Reuters reports.

Driving the news: United Nations aid agencies warned Friday that fuel, cash and medical supplies were dwindling in Ukraine, which could lead up to five million people to flee the country.

  • "As we speak, there have been major attacks in Kyiv that have created great fear and panic among the population, with families really scared, moving alongside their children into subways and shelters," Afshan Khan, UNICEF regional director for Europe and Central Asia, said at a press briefing.

  • "This is clearly a terrifying moment for children across the country," she added.

  • The UN refugee agency estimated as of Thursday that more than 100,000 people had been displaced.

The big picture: Ukrainian rules prevent men ages 18 to 60, who could be enlisted, from crossing the border.

By the numbers: About 29,000 Ukrainians entered Poland on Thursday, with about half saying they were fleeing the war, border authorities said, per Reuters.

  • More than 10,000 Ukrainians arrived in Romania on Thursday, and nearly 3,000 arrived in Slovakia.

  • Temporary accommodations were being offered to people arriving in Poland, Michał Mielniczuk, a spokesman for the southern Polish region of Podkarpackie said.

  • "The vast majority continue on to other places throughout Poland after receiving a warm meal," Mielniczuk added, per Reuters.

What they're saying: "We left my husband there, so he is still there supporting our government," Iryna, 36, who left Kyiv on Thursday with her mother and two girls, aged 2 and 4, for Ubla in Slovakia.

  • "We pray for Ukraine and I hope everything will be fine," Iryna told Reuters.

