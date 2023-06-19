Tens of thousands of Isa investors could face shock tax bills in shares row

Isa investing

Tens of thousands of savers could be hit with tax charges on their Isas after stockbroking platforms were found to have been selling banned investments.

A Telegraph Money investigation has found that popular investing app Freetrade is among those allowing investors to buy fractional shares in popular US companies and put them in stocks and shares Isas – which HM Revenue and Customs says is not allowed under legislation.

Around 80,000 British investors have a stocks and shares Individual Savings Account, or Isa, with Freetrade, and a majority of those have at least some prohibited fractional shares in their account.

In total, the stockbroker has around £650m of investors’ cash held in Isas.

Isas allow savers to put away up to £20,000 every year without paying tax on returns.

However, HMRC says that, under Government and tax office rules in place since 1998, investors are not allowed to hold fractional shares in Isas because the tax office only recognises full-shares for tax purposes.

If the tax office does decide to investigate Freetrade for breaking the rules it could mean chaos for investors who unknowingly own the banned shares.

Freetrade or its Isa investors could be ordered to pay thousands of pounds in capital gains and income tax if HMRC pursues the stockbroker over breaching legislation.

HMRC could also decide Isas that hold fractional shares are void, and force Freetrade and other stockbrokers to sell the investments off.

The Individual Savings Account Regulations 1998 specify that ‘shares’ are qualifying investments for an Isa.

A spokesman for the tax office said: “It is HMRC’s view that ‘shares’ as referred to in those regulations, relates only to whole shares and not parts thereof, therefore fractional shares cannot be held in an Isa.”

Yet a Freetrade spokesman said it will continue to offer the fractional shares to investors as it does not agree with HMRC’s “interpretation” of the legislation.

He said: “Fractional shares make investing more accessible for savers while offering them the same benefits and material protections that they receive when investing in whole shares.

“Like many other participants in the market, we are of the view that the current Isa rules do not prohibit fractional shares from being held in an Isa. We have engaged with the Government on this and welcome an open dialogue with HMRC and we hope that a sensible conclusion can be reached that benefits all savers.”

The Telegraph understands the City watchdog, the Financial Conduct Authority, is aware of stockbrokers offering fractional shares to Isa investors and is in talks with HMRC.

It will be up to the taxman whether it is the investor or trading platform who has to pay any charges.

Tom Selby, of stockbroker AJ Bell, said: “Our understanding is that existing legislation prevents Isa investors holding fractional shares. While there is an argument for amending these rules, as things stand anyone holding fractional shares within their Isa is at risk of being hit with a penalty from HMRC.

“Any firm marketing fractional shares within Isas without warning investors of the possible consequences has created a potentially sticky situation and customers will inevitably be demanding clarity on who will fund any tax bill that comes their way.”

In a statement, HMRC confirmed to The Telegraph that it was the tax office’s view that trading platforms were breaking the rules by putting fractional shares in Isas, and said it will “take action” if a company is suspected of not complying with the regulations.

HMRC said it can “neither confirm nor deny” whether it is currently investigating any stockbroking platforms selling fractional shares for Isas.

If the tax office does decide to take further action against stockbrokers flouting the rules, Freetrade said fractional shares only make up a portion of its Isa business and it will protect its investors.

The spokesman said: “We will continue to offer fractional shares until this matter is resolved and, should it be required, we will stand behind our customers and ensure that they are at no financial disadvantage.”

