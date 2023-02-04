Tens of thousands of Israelis protest against justice reform plans

3
·1 min read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Tens of thousands of Israelis braved heavy rain on Saturday for a fifth week of protests against judicial reform plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new government that critics say threaten democratic checks on ministers by the courts.

The plans, which the government says are needed to curb overreach by judges, have drawn fierce opposition from groups including lawyers, and raised concerns among business leaders, widening already deep political divisions in Israeli society.

"I'm here tonight protesting against the transition of Israel from a democracy to an autocracy," Dov Levenglick, 48, a software engineer told Reuters in Tel Aviv.

"It's a disgrace, it shall not stand."

Netanyahu has dismissed the protests as a refusal by leftist opponents to accept the results of last November's election, which produced one of the most right-wing governments in Israel's history.

The protesters say Israeli democracy would be undermined if the government succeeds in pushing through the plans, which would tighten political control over judicial appointments and limit the Supreme Court's powers to overturn government decisions or Knesset laws.

"They want to tear up the judiciary system of Israel, they want to tear up Israeli democracy, and we are here every week in every weather ... to fight against it and to fight for Israeli democracy," Hadar Segal, 35, told Reuters in Tel Aviv.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid joined demonstrations in the coastal city of Haifa, where he said protesters "came to save their country, and we came to protest with them."

(Reporting by Emily Rose; Editing by Mark Potter)

Recommended Stories

  • Israelis protest government's judicial overhaul plans

    Tens of thousands of Israelis gathered Saturday for a weekly demonstration against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu government’s proposed judicial overhauls, which opponents say threaten Israel’s democratic values. “Doctors fighting for the life of democracy,” read a banner raised by a doctor at the Tel Aviv protest.

  • 5 sore spots between the US and Israel as the Biden-Netanyahu era begins

    Spiraling violence between Israelis and Palestinians and fierce protests against proposed judicial reforms are at the forefront of President Biden’s concerns more than one month into the renewed leadership of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. U.S. and Israeli officials stress the unbreakable bond between the two countries, but a recent visit by Secretary of State…

  • Extremist Israeli group halts fund-raising effort in US

    An Israeli group that assists Jewish prisoners convicted in some of the country’s most notorious hate crimes has halted its fund-raising efforts through a U.S.-based Jewish charity following an investigation by The Associated Press and the Israeli nonprofit news organization Shomrim. The fund-raising through the Lakewood, New Jersey-based World of Tzedaka had allowed American donors to make tax-exempt contributions to the hard-line Israeli group, and suggested that Israel’s far right was making new inroads into the U.S. World of Tzedaka confirmed that it was no longer working with Shlom Asiraich, while a fund-raising link on the Israeli group’s website that connected donors to the American nonprofit has stopped working.

  • Maduro, Iranian diplomat discuss defense against 'external pressures'

    Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and the visiting Iranian foreign minister discussed the need for "vigilance in defending their national interests against external pressures," according to a statement released Saturday.On Friday, the two parties "emphasized the strengthening and monitoring of projects and accelerating their implementation, as well as vigilance in defending their national interests against external pressures," a statement from the Iranian Foreign Ministry said. 

  • Hamas is stuck in a Catch-22 of its own making with new Gaza chaos | Opinion

    I don’t see Israel and Hamas as being interested in expanding upon the recent flair of hostilities. But all the ingredients for violence are there.

  • EU offers Ukraine support but no quick accession

    STORY: Air raid sirens sounded across Ukraine on Friday (February 3) as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hosted European Union leaders to discuss more sanctions on Russia.And Ukraine's prospects of joining the bloc.With thick snow falling, commission president Ursula von der Leyen visited an EU-backed energy-efficient light bulb scheme to reduce demand on a power grid damaged by Russian attacks. And foreign policy chief Josep Borrell toured a demining site.It was a show of support as the first anniversary of Russia's invasion approaches on February 24.But the EU is not expected to fast-track Ukraine's membership while it is at war, as Kyiv wants. It applied to join the bloc days after the invasion. Instead, the process is likely to take years - EU officials have listed multiple membership requirements, from political and economic stability to adopting various EU laws."If there was needed a living proof that Russia is suffering a massive strategic failure, but Ukraine is withstanding, and is building its path towards the European Union, well, the fact that we are here, for the 24th summit, Ukraine-European Union, amidst the war, but we are building, discussing and developing the future of Ukraine in the European Union -- that is speaking more than a thousand words."Zelenskiy wants more punitive measures against Russia by the European Union, but the next set of sanctions the bloc is preparing for the anniversary are expected to fall short of his demands.He also stressed the need to tighten sanctions. “We are very interested in making sure that Russia does not have a chance to restore its military capacity. Sanctions have slowed down this process. We have a clear understanding of what number of missiles were produced before the full-fledged invasion and what is happening now thanks to the EU, U.S., British sanctions and sanctions by other partners. That is why it is very important for us to make sure they cannot find ways to bypass sanctions, something they do thanks to other countries.”As well as the next round of sanctions, they discussed more arms, money and energy support, better access for Ukrainian products in the EU market, and efforts to prosecute Russian war crimes.

  • Germany's Scholz: EU wants to avoid subsidy race with U.S.

    The European Union wants to avoid a subsidy race against the United States and does not want to fare behind Mexico or Canada as a trading partner, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Friday. Scholz was speaking alongside Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Berlin ahead of an EU summit next week that will discuss funding for green industry projects to counterbalance subsidies in the United States and China.

  • Suspect in standoff with Oregon police, most lockdowns ended

    Gunshots broke out as police in Hood River, Oregon, responded to a call at a home in the scenic vacation town, prompting an hourslong lockdown of schools and businesses Thursday. The suspect was in a house surrounded by law enforcement as of 2:30 p.m., the Hood River Police Department said, adding that only nearby residents needed to remain indoors. When police tried to make contact, a person in the house fired multiple gunshots.

  • Israel Braces for the ‘Terrifying’ Crisis Bibi Wanted All Along

    Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero / The Daily Beast / ReutersJERUSALEM—In Jerusalem, standing beside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken uncharacteristically minced no words: The United States, he said, wanted to stress “our support for core democratic principles and institutions, including respect for human rights, the equal administration of justice for all, the equal rights of minority groups, the rule of law, free press, a robust civil society

  • Indian watchdog tells investors markets stable despite Adani rout

    MUMBAI (Reuters) -India's market regulator moved to calm investor concerns on Saturday, saying that its financial markets remain stable and continue to function in a transparent and efficient manner, despite recent dramatic stock falls in Adani Group companies. Shares in Adani Group firms, controlled by billionaire tycoon Gautam Adani, have dropped by $100 billion, or half their market value, since U.S-based short-seller Hindenburg Research made allegations of stock manipulation and unsustainable debt. "During the past week, unusual price movement in the stocks of a business conglomerate has been observed," the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said in a statement, without naming any specific entity.

  • Taiwan’s Tsai welcomes retired US admiral for China talks

    Retired Adm. Phil Davidson, former head of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, warned in 2021 that the island could face an invasion from China this decade.

  • U.S. Figure Skating 'Frustrated' by Lack of Final Decision in Team Event, Calls for Fair Ruling

    The team is waiting on the medals it won at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, as a doping case involving Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva is being sorted out

  • Pakistan 'to agree' to tough IMF conditions as crisis worsens

    Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Friday the government would have to agree to IMF bailout conditions that are "beyond imagination", as it battles a spiralling economic crisis.The conditions we will have to agree to with the IMF are beyond imagination.

  • Zelenskiy vows to defend 'fortress' Bakhmut, hosts EU leaders in Kyiv

    KYIV (Reuters) -Ukrainians will fight "for as long as we can" to hold the eastern city of Bakhmut, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vowed on Friday, as he hosted European Union leaders to discuss further sanctions on Russia and Kyiv's prospects for joining the EU. Meanwhile, the United States said it would send more than $2.175 billion worth of military aid to Ukraine, including a new rocket that will double Kyiv's strike range to reach most Ukrainian territory now held by the Russians. The head of the EU's executive Commission and the chairman of the 27 EU national leaders were in Kyiv to demonstrate support for Ukraine as the first anniversary of Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of its neighbour approaches.

  • A surge in violence in Pakistan

    Officials are keeping a close eye on the militant group that claimed responsibility for a recent mosque bombing

  • Pete Buttigieg says he’s ‘not planning on going anywhere,’ despite questions over his next step

    Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Thursday said he doesn’t plan to leave his Cabinet position in the Biden administration, after his name was floated to run for the open Senate seat in Michigan. “I love this job and I feel like we’re right in the middle of the action,” he said in an interview with Punchbowl…

  • Why are the Houston Texans starting the DeMeco Ryans press conference at 3:59 pm CT?

    The Houston Texans set the DeMeco Ryans introductory press conference at 3:59 p.m. Central Time for a specific reason.

  • You don't need an electric vehicle with a long range — buy one you can afford instead

    Prospective EV-buyers shouldn't lean on range to decide on going electric. They should dive into other variables, like ease of charging and cost.

  • New report describes numerous security breaches at the Supreme Court

    New report describes numerous security breaches at the Supreme Court

  • Cameron Young one back as Mickelson, Smith, DeChambeau miss Saudi cut

    Cameron Young will enter the weekend one shot off the lead held by Abraham Ancer at the Saudi International.