Tens of thousands of Kaiser Permanente health workers strike over pay, staffing

More than 75,000 Kaiser Permanente health care workers and support staff in several states and Washington, D.C., walked off the job Wednesday in a three-day action union officials said would be the largest health care worker strike in American history.

The Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions said the walkout is to protest "unfair labor practices and unsafe staffing levels" at hundreds of Kaiser hospitals and facilities. The unions have demanded improved staffing and across-the-board raises over the next four years.

Last month, the unions representing workers in California, Colorado, Oregon, Washington, Virginia and Washington, D.C., said they would walk off the job unless a new contract was reached. The contract ended Saturday and the two sides had not reached agreement on a new deal by Wednesday morning.

As of Wednesday morning, workers formed strike lines to picket outside Kaiser hospitals and medical offices in California, Colorado, Washington and Oregon for a planned three-day action, union officials said. Workers in Virginia and Washington D.C. launched a one-day strike.

The strike involves a wide range of health care and support workers a patient might encounter during a visit: vocational nurses, certified nursing assistants, emergency department technicians, radiology technicians, ultrasound sonographers, respiratory therapists, X-ray technicians, optometrists, dietary service workers, behavioral health workers, surgical technicians, pharmacy technicians, transporters, home health aides, phlebotomists, medical assistants, dental assistants, call center and teleservice workers and housekeepers.

About 400 registered nurses at Kaiser's Moreno Valley Medical Center location in Southern California planned to strike as well, according to Renée Saldaña, a spokeswoman for SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West, one of the unions organizing the walkout.

"Given the urgency of Kaiser’s staffing crisis, frontline healthcare workers are ready to sit down with Kaiser executives whenever they’re ready to bargain in good faith," Caroline Lucas, executive director of the Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions, said Tuesday. "However, no agreement can be made until Kaiser executives stop bargaining in bad faith and committing unfair labor practices."

Kaiser Permanente officials said the two sides negotiated through the night and officials remained hopeful that a deal was still possible.

"There has been a lot of progress, with agreements reached on several specific proposals late Tuesday," Kaiser said in a statement issued early Wednesday. "We remain committed to reaching a new agreement that continues to provide our employees with market-leading wages, excellent benefits, generous retirement income plans, and valuable professional development opportunities."

What does the strike mean for patients?

In the days leading up the the planned strike, Kaiser said hospitals, emergency departments and other health facilities remained open despite the planned walkout. Kaiser is one of the nation's largest insurers and health providers with 39 hospitals nationwide.

Without a deal, Kaiser said it would enact contingency plans "to ensure members continue to receive safe, high-quality care for the duration of the strike."

Experts not affiliated with the nurses unions or Kaiser say hospitals typically rely on staffing agencies to fill shifts with contract health care workers during work stoppages. Some non-emergency appointments or operations likely will be delayed or rescheduled as the hospitals seek to maintain staffing levels, experts said.

Kaiser spokesman Wayne Davis said if appointments need to be rescheduled, patients will be contacted directly.

"Our facilities will continue to be staffed by our physicians, trained and experienced managers and staff, and, in some cases, we will augment with contingent workers," Kaiser said in a statement.

During a typical hospital strike, critical procedures such as cancer treatment or emergency surgeries normally continue, but hospital managers might seek to delay non-emergency operations, said Richard Ricciardi, a nursing professor and executive director for the Center for Health Policy and Media Engagement at George Washington University.

"You certainly don't want to put a patient at risk when they don't have to be at risk," Ricciardi said.

Union demands: Better pay, bonuses, health reimbursement

The unions want Kaiser to improve staffing levels that became stretched during the COVID-19 pandemic and address cost of living increases in their wages and benefits, union officials told USA TODAY.

The Kaiser unions seek a four-year pact with pay hikes of 7% during the first two years and 6.25% in years three and four. The unions want workers to earn a minimum performance bonus of $1,500, even if Kaiser does not meet its financial goals.

Other workers demands include:

∎ A minimum wage of $25 an hour across Kaiser.

∎ Preserving existing health benefits and a fund of $2,500 per year for healthcare reimbursement accounts.

∎ Steady retirement plans with no room for loopholes or plan changes.

The unions accuse Kaiser executives of bad faith bargaining, which they say interferes with solutions to Kaiser's staffing crisis.

In a statement, Kaiser said it pays more than peers and has proposed wage increases from 12.5% to 16% over four years. In addition, the nonprofit health provider proposes a minimum wage of $21 an hour in Washington state, Oregon, Colorado, Virginia, Maryland, Hawaii and Washington D.C. In its largest market, California, Kaiser has proposed a minimum wage of $23 per hour.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kaiser workers strike over pay, staffing concerns