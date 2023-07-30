Tens of thousands more families to be dragged into paying inheritance tax

Inheritance tax

An additional 50,000 families are set to be dragged into paying inheritance tax – nearly four times more than previously predicted, The Telegraph can reveal.

The Government has frozen the threshold at which the levy applies at £325,000 until April 2028, keeping it at the level set in 2021.

Previous official estimates said that 13,400 extra estates would be dragged into having to pay the duty over that seven-year period as a result.

However, internal HMRC forecasts obtained by The Telegraph reveal that the true number is now set to be 49,400, with officials blaming higher than expected inflation.

Senior Tory MPs said the figures showed that ministers needed to back The Telegraph’s campaign to scrap the “cruel” levy ahead of the next general election.

Overall, more than 280,000 households across the UK face the prospect of higher inheritance tax bills by the end of 2027-28 because of the seven-year threshold freeze.

Individuals can currently hand down up to £500,000 to their relatives tax free, made up of a basic allowance of £325,000 plus an extra £175,000 for property.

When one of a couple dies they can transfer their allowance to the other, meaning it is possible to bequeath up to £1 million without triggering inheritance tax.

Anything above those thresholds is taxed at 40 per cent. Children usually have to pay the bill before probate is granted, which can leave them struggling to find the money.

The thresholds are meant to go up in line with inflation every year, but successive chancellors have chosen to freeze them at their 2021 level to raise cash.

Doing so means that rising house prices, plus growth in the value of assets and savings fuelled by higher wages and inflation, drag more estates over the thresholds.

Mr Sunak froze the thresholds until 2025-26 when he was at the Treasury, and last November Jeremy Hunt announced that he was extending that policy for a further two years.

HMRC forecasts, obtained by a Freedom of Information request, show those decisions will impact an estimated 283,400 estates over the seven-year period. Of those, 49,400 will be households that would not have had to pay inheritance tax at all if the thresholds had gone up in line with inflation in the usual way.

The taxman’s figures, compiled in March, show a much larger impact from the freezes than the estimates published alongside the Autumn Statement.

In November, the Treasury predicted that the measures would hit 248,100 families, of which 13,400 were set to be new estates dragged into paying the tax. But by the spring, HMRC estimated that the number of additional households affected by the freeze was up by 36,000, to 49,400 – a near four-fold increase.

HMRC said the big rise in its internal projections compared to the previous forecast was because inflation has remained much higher than expected.

In its response to the FOI, the department said: “You will note that the numbers have increased since the last time this information was published. This is because of the large upward revision to both the actual and forecast CPI inflation series, which is used to index the inheritance tax thresholds in the years where they are not maintained at their current levels.”

The number of estates set to pay inheritance tax during the 2021-28 freeze will be 63 per cent higher than the 173,340 subject to the duty in the preceding seven years.

Analysis compiled for The Telegraph by Canada Life, the financial services firm, shows that the total individual threshold would currently stand at around £710,000 if it had risen in line with inflation. By the end of 2027-28, that total figure would have risen to a projected £830,000.

It means that, had Mr Sunak and Mr Hunt raised the thresholds in line with rising prices, a couple would have been able to leave their children £1.6 million rather than £1 million.

Nadhim Zahawi, a former chancellor, said: “The Telegraph is right to highlight how many more tens of thousands of families will be dragged into this cruel tax at the very moment they will also be suffering personal grief.

“Many of the families affected will be even less able to seek professional advice about the huge complications inheritance tax adds to our tax code.

“However, abolishing inheritance tax now would enable the Government to back more families in their natural desire to pass on their hard-earned savings to their children.”

Jacob Rees-Mogg, a former business secretary, said: “Fiscal drag could be the younger brother of the Grim Reaper as the two of them work together to increase taxation on death. This most iniquitous tax ought to be abolished as it raises little and distorts the allocation of capital, making us all poorer by lowering economic growth.”

Downing Street has held internal talks about abolishing the duty completely as it eyes a big ticket offer to put to voters at the next election.

During the 2015 campaign, when the Tories won a surprise majority, George Osborne pledged to increase the maximum couples threshold to its current £1 million level.

Experts said that in the meantime Britons can help reduce the bill their children will pay in a number of ways, including by setting up lifetime and charitable trusts.

Julia Peake, a tax and estate planning specialist at Canada Life, said: “Having conversations about your assets and how these are to be passed on isn’t always easy, but if these happen earlier in the financial life cycle and working with financial professionals, it may help reduce your estate’s exposure to inheritance tax.”

The forecast from November estimated that inheritance tax receipts would rise from £7.1 billion last year to £8.4 billion by 2027-28, but that figure is now likely to be much higher.

A Treasury spokesman said: “The vast majority of estates do not pay inheritance tax – more than 93 per cent of estates are forecast to have zero inheritance tax liability in the coming years. However, the tax raises more than £7 billion a year to help fund public services millions of us rely on daily.”

