Tens of thousands of pounds stolen in Stamford JCB off-licence ram-raid

A cash machine containing tens of thousands of pounds was ripped from an off-licence wall and stolen by thieves using a JCB, police have said.

Several witnesses reported the theft in Stamford at about 02:00 GMT on Tuesday, according to Lincolnshire Police.

Officers said two suspects fled the scene from Booze 4 Less in Stirling Road in a Nissan Navara.

A force spokesperson said the exact sum stolen would not be disclosed "as that forms part of our investigation".

The yellow JCB was left at the scene and was believed to have earlier been stolen from a farm in Uffington, police said.

Officers added they were keen to speak to anyone with dashcam footage captured between Uffington and Stamford at around the time of the raid.

