‘Tens of thousands’ in property recovered, suspect arraigned after Park Township break-in

PARK TWP. — The suspect in a weekend breaking and entering incident in Park Township has been arraigned and identified as Alexander Geary, 36, of Leitchfield, Kentucky.

Geary is charged with two counts of carrying a concealed weapon and one count of illegal entry. He remains in custody at the Ottawa County Jail.

Geary was arrested Saturday, Feb. 11, after Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a breaking and entering call in the 4100 block of Lakeshore Drive in Park Township. A contractor building the house reported someone was there who wasn’t supposed to be around 10 a.m. Saturday.

Deputies found a man, Geary, inside the home and took him into custody. Since then, detectives have recovered stolen property estimated to value “tens of thousands of dollars,” the OCSO said.

This property includes tools, firearms, collectible coins and other property. The OCSO has been in contact with other jurisdictions due to the possibility Geary has been involved in other break-ins in the area. Additional charges are possible, OCSO said.

Deputies continue to investigate the situation. Anyone with information should contact the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616-738-4000 or Silent Observer at 877-887-4536 or visit the Silent Observer website at mosotips.com.

