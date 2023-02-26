Tens of thousands protest Mexico electoral reforms

3
·3 min read

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tens of thousands of people filled Mexico City’s vast main plaza Sunday to protest electoral law reforms that they say threaten democracy. The plaza is normally thought to hold nearly 100,000 people, but many more protesters couldn't fit in.

The marchers were clad mostly in white and pink — the color of the National Electoral Institute — and shouted slogans like “Don’t Touch my Vote!”

The reforms proposed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador were passed last week. They would cut salaries, funding for local election offices and training for citizens who operate and oversee polling stations. They would also reduce sanctions for candidates who fail to report campaign spending.

“He wants to return to the past” when “the government controlled elections,” said protester Enrique Bastien, 64, a veterinarian, recalling the 1970s and 80s when the Institutional Revolutionary Party, or PRI, ruled Mexico with fraud and handouts. “It was a life with no independence.”

Fernando Gutierrez, 55, a small businessman, said López Obrador wanted to lead Mexico to a socialist government. “That's obvious, from the aid going to Cuba,” Gutierrez said.

López Obrador has imported coronavirus vaccines, medical workers and stone railway ballast from Cuba, but has shown little taste for socialist policies at home.

Many other demonstrators were simply wary of the kind of vote miscounting, campaign overspending and electoral pressure tactics that were common in Mexico before the independent electoral agency was created in the 1990s.

López Obrador dismisses the criticism as elitist, and says the institute spends too much money, funds that should be spent on the poor.

López Obrador said Thursday he he’ll sign the changes into law, even though he expects court challenges. Many at Sunday's protest expressed hope that Mexico's Supreme Court would overturn parts of the reform, as courts have done with other presidential initiatives.

Lorenzo Cordova, the head of the elections agency, the National Electoral Institute, has said the reforms “seek to cut thousands of people who work every day to guarantee trustworthy elections, something that will of course pose a risk for future elections.”

López Obrador has appeared nonchalant about court challenges, saying Thursday that he believed they would be upheld because none of it was “outside the law.”

However, in the past he has frequently attacked Mexico’s judiciary and claimed judges are part of a conservative conspiracy against his administration.

The president’s strident pushback against the judiciary, as well as regulatory and oversight agencies, has raised fears among some that he is seeking to reinstitute the practices of the old PRI, which bent the rules to retain Mexico’s presidency for 70 years until its defeat in the 2000 elections.

Elections in Mexico are expensive by international standards, in part because almost all legal campaign financing is, by law, supplied by the government. The electoral institute also issues the secure voter ID cards that are the most commonly accepted form of identification in Mexico, and oversees balloting in the remote and often dangerous corners of the country.

López Obrador remains highly popular in Mexico, with approval ratings of around 60%. While he cannot run for re-election, his Morena party is favored in next year’s national elections and the opposition is in disarray.

Part of his popular appeal comes from railing against high-paid government bureaucrats, and he has been angered by the fact that some top electoral officials are paid more than the president.

Recommended Stories

  • Top foreign policy lawmakers accuse López Obrador of trying ‘to sabotage Mexico’s democratic institutions’

    The heads of the House and Senate foreign policy committees on Friday issued a bipartisan condemnation of Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s efforts to defund his country’s electoral authority. “As Chairs of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee and House Foreign Affairs Committee, we reject President López Obrador’s repeated attempts to sabotage Mexico’s democratic…

  • In Mexico thousands protest electoral overhaul they say threatens democracy

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Huge crowds gathered across Mexico on Sunday to oppose a government drive to shrink the independent electoral authority, arguing the changes threaten democracy, in what appeared to be the largest protests yet against President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's administration. Organizers said in Mexico City over 500,000 people attended, with video footage on social media showing a central Zocalo square filled with protesters. Mexico's Congress last week approved a major overhaul of the National Electoral Institute (INE), which Lopez Obrador has repeatedly attacked as corrupt and inefficient.

  • Hopes for Lower Interest Rates Fade as Inflation Doesn’t. It’s Bad News for Bonds and Stocks.

    With prices still racing ahead of wages for workers, the main constituency for the Federal Reserve to relent in its inflation fight are people worried about their stock portfolio.

  • Gerber ends Tesla board run, says carmarker creating 'own voice'

    Tesla Inc investor Ross Gerber said on Friday he will end his run for the electric carmaker's board of directors, citing changes investors can expect to see next week. Gerber said in a telephone interview that he decided to withdraw after Martin Viecha, Tesla's investor relations chief, told him the company has taken steps along the lines Gerber sought when he announced his board run Feb. 10. Among other things Tesla will introduce more executives than usual at a March 1 investor day at its Austin, Texas headquarters, to show its managerial talent runs beyond CEO Elon Musk, Gerber said.

  • E-bike batteries blamed for 22 NYC fires, 2 deaths this year

    Lithium ion batteries used to power electric bicycles and scooters have already sparked 22 fires that caused 36 injuries and two deaths in New York City this year, four times the number of fires linked to the batteries by this time last year, officials said Friday. Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said Mayor Eric Adams' administration is “coming at this problem from every single angle,” including working with the City Council and the federal Consumer Product Safety Commission on additional regulations for the batteries and educating the public on their proper use and storage. “These are incredibly dangerous devices, and we must make sure that members of the community are handling them properly and using them safely,” Kavanagh said at a briefing on public safety.

  • US judge won't block huge lithium mine on Nevada-Oregon line

    A federal judge has sided again with the Biden administration and a Canadian-based mining company in a high-stakes legal battle with environmentalists and tribal leaders trying to block a huge lithium mine in Nevada near the Oregon line. U.S. District Judge Miranda Du in Reno denied the opponents' request Friday for an emergency injunction to prohibit work at the largest known lithium deposit in the nation until the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals can hear their latest appeal.

  • Train crew had little warning before East Palestine, probe finds

    The crew operating a freight train that derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, didn’t get much warning before dozens of cars went off the tracks, and there is no indication that crew members did anything wrong. That's according to federal safety investigators, who released a preliminary report Thursday into the fiery wreck that prompted a toxic chemical release and an evacuation. The National Transportation Safety Board says the train's crew did not receive a critical warning about an overheated axle until just before dozens of cars went off the tracks. The report's release came as Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg made his first visit to East Palestine since the wreck nearly three weeks ago.

  • Russia's Tinkoff bank to suspend trading in euros from Feb 27

    The EU agreed a 10th round of punitive measures late on Friday to punish Russia for invading Ukraine. The package includes cutting off more banks, among them Tinkoff and the private Alfa-Bank, from the SWIFT global payments system. In a separate statement, Tinkoff said it had prepared counter-measures to the sanctions which would allow a transfer of assets to a new non-sanctioned company within three weeks.

  • West Virginia MMA fighters volunteer as security for local drag show

    A mixed martial arts coach and his trainees have offered to stand guard at a local restaurant so it can host a drag show in peace.

  • Restaurants didn’t pay servers anything — so they lived off tips in Florida, feds say

    The servers are among 93 workers who weren’t properly paid, officials said.

  • Michael Cohen and the Manhattan DA's Trump investigation: It's complicated.

    They've had as many on-camera break-ups and make-ups as Bennifer. Still, Trump's former fixer and the Manhattan DA's office are going steady again.

  • Death of former American swimming champion probed in Virgin Islands

    The sudden death of former American swimming champion Jamie Cail is under investigation by authorities in the U.S. Virgin Islands, authorities said. The 42-year-old Cail was found unresponsive in a residence she shared with her boyfriend in St. John, the U.S. Virgin Islands Police Department said in a statement. "This case is presently under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau," according to the police statement.

  • Carrie Underwood fans shocked by 'genius' walk-in closet with built-in laundry, ladder

    "American Idol" winner Carrie Underwood showed off her elaborate walk-in closet on Instagram, which included a built-in laundry unit, fancy chandelier and ladder.

  • Elon Musk Makes New Revelations About the Tesla Cybertruck

    The CEO of the electric vehicle manufacturer has been pumping up this pickup truck for several weeks.

  • Could a short-term deal work for Daniel Jones and the Giants?

    Plenty of things have been written and said in the aftermath of last weekend’s flurry of reporting regarding the decision of Giants quarterback Daniel Jones to change agents. We haven’t responded to each and every report or take that questioned that notion (as floated here) that Jones is looking for $45 million or more per [more]

  • Christians being sent to labour camps and executed in North Korea

    North Korea has intensified its hounding of Christians, hunting for underground churches, executing believers and incarcerating their families in labour camps, aid groups have reported.

  • Florida's new education bill would force state colleges to shut down diversity programs and remove some majors entirely

    The bill would gut gender studies majors, remove what it calls "identity politics" from core courses, and forbid funding to some programs.

  • Parent company of AT&T SportsNet says it's discontinuing regional sports networks

    The Warner Bros Discovery news comes as the parent company of the Bally Sports networks looks to be heading toward bankruptcy.

  • Former Atlanta Watershed official gets 4 years in prison for accepting bribes

    Jo Ann Macrina was found guilty of accepting bribes from an architectural, design, and construction management and services firms in exchange for city business.

  • Aminah Nieves says she was 'very reluctant' to try for her '1923' role and waited until 'the last possible moment' to make her audition tape

    Aminah Nieves told Insider she almost passed up the "Yellowstone" prequel until her family stressed the importance of telling her ancestors' story.