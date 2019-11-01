Tens of thousands take to streets in Pakistan as protest leader gives PM Imran Khan 48 hours to resign

Tens of thousands of Islamists rallied alongside opposition supporters in Pakistan's capital Friday, as the firebrand cleric leading anti-government protests called on Prime Minister Imran Khan to step down within 48 hours.

The so-called "Freedom March" is being led by Khan's long-time rival, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who heads one of the country's largest Islamist parties - the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F).

As the first day of demonstrations stretched into the night, Rehman focused his ire on the country's powerful military, which he and other opposition figures have accused of helping former cricket star Khan win last year's election.

"They [the military] have not come to power on the public's mandate but on someone else's direction... they won't work for the public rather they will only please their selectors," Rehman told his supporters from a makeshift stage.

The first day of the protest remained peaceful even as some in the crowd called for moving the rally closer to parliament, just hours after several marches from across Pakistan converged on Islamabad.

"This is a peaceful rally and we are peaceful people, therefore we want to stay peaceful otherwise this [crowd] has the strength to go to the prime minister's office and arrest him," said Rehman.

"You have two days to resign," he added.

Earlier in the day security forces blocked the main entry points to the city with shipping containers but protesters streamed into the capital, with more than 20,000 gathering for Friday prayers, according to an AFP reporter.

Protesters waved black-and-white striped JUI-F flags and chanted slogans as a series of opposition figures and Islamist leaders addressed the crowd.

"The time has arrived for us to get rid of this illegitimate government," Shehbaz Sharif, leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz party, told protesters.

"After one year in power, 220 million Pakistanis are screaming but the time has arrived for Imran Khan to scream."

The protest represents the first major challenge to Khan's administration as it struggles to quell simmering public anger over a faltering economy and double-digit inflation.

"We are protesting to send these incapable rulers home... our people are unemployed and factories are shutting down," protester Abu Saeed Khan, who travelled to the capital from the northwestern city of Peshawar, told AFP.