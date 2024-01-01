A tense 2024 awaits Gilbert

Jan. 1—Residents in town can look forward to some headline grabbers in 2024, including town and school board elections, the continuing probe of a youth-attack group dubbed "Gilbert Goons," higher utility fees and bond requests.

Voters in the August Primary will see the seats of Mayor Brigette Peterson and Council members Scott Anderson and Kathy Tilque up for grabs.

The embattled Peterson has indicated she intends to run for re-election and is being challenged by Anderson and Shane Krauser, according to the town clerk's latest information.

Peterson has had to fend off a vote of no-confidence in her leadership and nearly a dozen ethics violation complaints since taking office in 2021. The no-confidence vote was put aside in favor of mediation.

Although Peterson has been cleared in all the complaints by independent investigators, the council in November voted to force her to get more training on open meeting laws.

Also, her ordering police to remove critics from a council meeting last September has led to state and federal lawsuits filed against the town. Those are making their way through the legal system.

Anderson retired in 2013 from the town as its Planning and Zoning director and was elected to council in 2016. Krauser is a former prosecutor, author and speaker.

Those expressing an interest in the council seats are Sharon Kotsonas, Ryan Handelsman, Kyle Cole, Aaron Accurso, Monte Lyons, James "Jim" Roundy, Kenny Buckland and Noah Mundt.

Having filed their statement of interest, the potential candidates can begin collecting signatures to get on the ballot. The earliest to submit nomination papers is March 9.

Gilbert Public Schools has three, four-year seats up for re-election in November — Lori Wood, Ronda Page and Sheila Rogers Uggetti.

Higley Unified School District also has three, four-year seats going to the ballot box — Kristina Reese, Michelle Anderson and Tiffany Shultz.

'Gilbert Goons'

The fatal beating of 16-year-old Queen Creek resident Preston Lord in October led to the doorstep of the Gilbert Police Department.

People in the community blame a group of renegade affluent teens called the "Gilbert Goons' for the slaying and for a string of random teen beatings in Gilbert. Preston's death has gone viral on social media platforms, including TikTok.

Parents are saying that they fear letting their youths go outside and have expressed outrage at the police.

Police Chief Michael Soelberg at a council meeting in December said his department was recently made aware of the group via social media but claimed there were no police reports from victims or suspects connected to the gang.

People have publicly identified the teens and questioned why police have not made an arrest yet.

Public pressure at home has prompted Gilbert Police to go back and review cases from the last two years involving youth to see if they are linked.

Police increased patrols in areas frequented by teens, including around San Tan Village and the Heritage District.

Last week, organizers staged a march from Mesquite High School to Gilbert Police Headquarters in honor of Preston and to request that the town continue to investigate residents who are assaulting fellow teens in the town. Meanwhile, Queen Creek Police last week filed with the County Attorney charges against seven people in connection with Preston's slaying but were mum on whether arrests were made or who the individuals are.

Rate hikes

Council in February is expected to vote on staff-recommended increases to water and trash/recyclable services to fund much-needed capital projects.

The proposal would increase the monthly rate for solid waste and recycling services by $8.52 for an estimated 90% of residential customers.

Council also will consider a gradual rate increase for water services, which would bump the average monthly residential water bill by $17 in April 2024, followed by an additional increase of approximately $13 in 2025 and $16 in 2026.

Council also in 2024 will consider dramatically raising fees charges to developers to pay for the impact their projects have on town services and infrastructure.

Money requests to voters

At its spring retreat, Town Council will look at an option that combines bonding and an increase in sales tax, to pay for capital projects such as the next phases of an advocacy center, a crime lab, needed renovations of fire stations and more recreational amenities.

The town could go out to voters as soon as November with a bond question and a sales tax increase but the council hasn't made that decision yet.

Higley Unified is contemplating another shot with voters for a bond and override.

Voters rejected bonds two years in a row. After taking a break in 2023, the district formed a citizens committee, which begins meeting in January, to make a recommendation to the governing board in April on a possible bond and override election.

Gilbert senator combat ready

Senate President Warren Petersen of Gilbert will be taking center stage as the new legislative session begins Jan. 8 by leading his fellow Republicans in a continuing war with Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs.

Petersen filed a lawsuit against Hobbs earlier this month over her decision to ignore Senate confirmation of her appointments to key state departments. She claims Sen. Jake Hoffman of Queen Creek, who once served on the Higley Unified Governing Board, is rejecting her nominations out of a right-wing ideology.

But Petersen faces another big challenge in his leadership role: Forming a consensus among other Senate Republicans on closing a budget deficit that is at least $400 million and could reach over $1 billion.