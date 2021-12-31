A tense exchange highlights unsettled part of Tutu's legacy

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
CHRISTOPHER TORCHIA
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Desmond Tutu was begging for an apology. Not from a leader of South Africa’s former racist white government, but from a fellow titan of the anti-apartheid struggle.

“I beg you, I beg you, I beg you, please,” Tutu implored Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at a 1997 hearing of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission that he chaired during its mission to expose the abuses of apartheid. The subject before the panel was Madikizela-Mandela's links to a gang known as the Mandela United Football Club, whose vigilantism and involvement in murder, kidnapping and assaults appalled the local community and other senior leaders of the resistance to white rule.

“You are a great person, and you don’t know how your greatness would be enhanced if you were to say: ‘Sorry, things went wrong. Forgive me.’''

“I beg you,” Tutu said one more time, looking straight at the woman he had earlier described as an “incredible inspiration” to those who resisted white domination.

The anguished encounter still rankles some Black South Africans who think Tutu mistreated Madikizela-Mandela. She later called it a stunt, lashing out at the former Cape Town archbishop and Nobel laureate in a documentary that aired shortly before her 2018 death.

It’s a reminder that even Tutu — eulogized globally this week after his death on Dec. 26 as the conscience of South Africa and often the world — struggled to navigate the anger and recrimination ripping through a wounded nation.

It also speaks to perhaps the most unsettled part of Tutu’s stellar legacy, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. It solicited searing testimonials of violence from both victims and perpetrators as a way to heal the country after apartheid ended in 1994, holding out the possibility of amnesty for those who confessed to human rights violations and showed remorse.

But its work was never fully completed. Many felt there was minimal accountability and the promised healing never materialized.

"South Africa's younger generation, the post-'94 generation, has criticized Tutu's work on the commission, saying he was a sell-out and not tough enough. But that is not fair," said William Gumede, who was on the commission staff and is now chairman of Democracy Works Foundation, a nonprofit group that promotes democracy in southern Africa.

The commission was a part of a "negotiated compromise," and Tutu was not responsible for its “limited remit,” Gumede said. In fact, he said, successive African National Congress governments did not adequately carry out its recommendations and have failed to effectively tackle the country's entrenched problems, including gaping inequality.

The commission epitomized Tutu’s unrelenting vision that truth, wherever it lies, delivers freedom. That saying sorry, forgiving without forgetting and choosing reconciliation over retribution are the hard, best way forward. He hoped the abusers and the abused could give something of themselves by this process, and in doing so, get something in return.

Yet the commission left people on both sides of the conflict dissatisfied, Tutu acknowledged in the panel’s 1998 report to President Nelson Mandela, Madikizela-Mandela’s ex-husband. The couple divorced in 1996 after nearly 40 years of marriage, most of which Mandela spent in apartheid prisons.

“There were those who believed that we should follow the post-World War II example of putting those guilty of gross violations of human rights on trial as the allies did at Nuremberg,” Tutu wrote. “In South Africa, where we had a military stalemate, that was clearly an impossible option.”

Forgetting the past wasn’t viable either, he wrote. Tutu referred to Chilean playwright Ariel Dorfman’s “Death and the Maiden,” in which a woman seeks a confession from her rapist in order to restore “her dignity and her identity.”

The commission saw its work only as a starting point on the long road to Tutu's vaunted “rainbow nation.” It suggested some cases be referred for prosecution, but the effort fizzled. A reparations initiative fell flat.

Then there was Madikizela-Mandela, who was harassed, jailed and banished to a remote area by white-led security forces. Often a figure of scandal and controversy, she was considered by supporters to be a real revolutionary — the “mother of the nation” — who wouldn't, in their view, “sell out” to a reconciliation policy that let most of apartheid's enforcers avoid punishment.

Over nine days of grueling hearings in 1997, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission questioned Madikizela-Mandela, then a member of parliament, about the gang. She offered a general apology — “I am saying it is true, things went horribly wrong” — but denied specific allegations against her. The commission later found her “politically and morally accountable” for human rights violations.

In the documentary “Winnie,” by filmmaker Pascale Lamche, Madikizela-Mandela said that she had been “seething with rage” at the hearings.

“To this day, I ask God to forgive me for not forgiving him,'' she said, referring to Tutu. “I wasn’t going to say sorry as if I had been responsible for apartheid. I mean, how dare ... really?”

Two historical figures, allied in the same struggle but seemingly adversaries after it.

“In the 1980s, Winnie and Tutu were the two biggest leaders of the anti-apartheid movement,” Gumede said. “It was a violent time and Winnie was in the thick of the campaign to make the townships ungovernable. And that was through violence. Tutu, on the other hand, was always a man of non-violence.”

___

Associated Press writer Andrew Meldrum contributed from Cape Town, South Africa. Torchia reported from South Africa for the AP from 2013 to 2019. He is currently based in Mexico City.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Bangladesh: Women-only beach scrapped after social media outcry

    Critics accused the government of pandering to hardline Islamist groups in the country.

  • FBI's 10 Most Wanted 2021 Fugitives With California Connections

    FBI agents were looking for these fugitives in 2021 — and they are continuing to track them down.

  • Portugal's Social Democrats narrow gap on PM's party before election

    Portugal's opposition Social Democrats narrowed the gap behind Prime Minister Antonio Costa's Socialist Party in an opinion poll released on Thursday, a month before a snap parliamentary election. The poll by ICS/ISCTE pollsters published by Expresso newspaper put Costa's centre-left party on 38%, down two percentage points from their previous poll released on Nov. 13, but largely in line with other recent surveys. The centre-right Social Democrats rose to 31% support from 26% after their leader Rui Rio saw off an internal leadership challenge last month.

  • Gov. Eric Holcomb slams Attorney General Rokita for questioning Indiana's COVID-19 data

    Gov. Eric Holcomb said he was "stunned and somewhat blindsided" by Rokita's comments.

  • Putin says Nord Stream 2 link ready to calm gas prices

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday the Nord Stream 2 undersea gas pipeline would help to calm a surge in European gas prices and was ready to start exports now a second stretch of the pipeline has been filled. Nord Stream 2, completed in September but awaiting regulatory approval from Germany and the European Union, faces resistance from the United States and several countries including Poland and Ukraine, which say it will increase Russia's leverage over Europe.

  • 9th Circuit rules that California man can be charged with threatening Mitch McConnell

    A court rules that the 1st Amendment does not protect a California man from being charged with threatening the U.S. Senate minority leader.

  • Colorado governor lowers 110-year sentence of truck driver in vehicular homicide case

    DENVER (Reuters) -Colorado Governor Jared Polis on Thursday commuted the 110-year sentence of a truck driver convicted of vehicular homicide, reducing the prison term to 10 years after prosecutors went back to court this week in a rare move seeking leniency. In a commutation letter to the Cuban-born trucker, Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos, 26, the governor said the fiery crash along a mountain highway that killed four motorists in April 2019 was a "tragic but unintentional act." “While you are not blameless, your sentence is disproportionate compared with many other inmates in our criminal justice system who committed intentional, premeditated, or violent crimes,” the letter said.

  • S.Korea's disgraced ex-president Park freed after nearly 5 years in prison

    Former South Korean President Park Geun-hye was released from prison on Friday nearly five years after being convicted of corruption, fuelling debate over whether she would play any role ahead of a March presidential election. Park, 69, was the country's first democratically elected leader to be thrown out of office when the Constitutional Court upheld a parliament vote in 2017 to impeach her over a scandal that also led to the imprisonment of the chiefs of two conglomerates, Samsung and Lotte. South Korea's top court in January upheld a 20-year prison sentence imposed after Park was found guilty of colluding with a friend, who is also in jail, to receive tens of billions of won from the companies, mostly to fund her friend's family and non-profit foundations.

  • Impoverished Ethiopia seeks extra $2.5 billion to rebuild from war

    Ethiopia wants to pass a supplementary budget worth 122 billion birr ($2.5 billion) to help finance programmes to rebuild areas destroyed by war and provide humanitarian aid, the finance ministry said on Thursday. The government-affiliated media outlet Fana said on Monday that the government was seeking a $102 million supplementary budget "to be used for rehabilitation of people affected by war and conflict". "The additional budget will be spent on security of the country, humanitarian aid ... and other necessary government works," the ministry said in a statement on its Facebook page.

  • Video captured Chinese authorities publicly shaming 4 alleged smugglers by parading them through city streets

    The men were accused of smuggling several people from Vietnam into China, in violation of China's closed-border COVID-zero policies.

  • Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell says farewell to Saturdays on sideline

    Veteran offensive line coach to move into off-the-field role for Clemson football.

  • Spanberger, one of most vulnerable House Dems, announces she'll run in redrawn Virginia district

    Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D) announced on Wednesday that she will seek reelection in Virginia's newly redrawn 7th District after the commonwealth's Supreme Court approved a new political map that substantially changes her current one.Spanberger represents one of the most competitive districts in the country and was always expected to face a fierce challenge in 2022. The new congressional map approved on Tuesday, however, shifts her district north...

  • Charge of shooting police K-9 dropped against home-invasion robbery suspect

    An investigation revealed the dog was struck by gunfire from the police officer.

  • Remembering Jayne Mansfield's 1961 visit to Mansfield, Ohio

    Legendary actress Jayne Mansfield, who once visited Mansfield, Ohio, is the subject of an upcoming book and documentary.

  • Desmond Tutu's body lies in state in his old cathedral

    South Africa's revered clergyman, who has died aged 90, asked for "lavish spending" to be avoided.

  • Ex-Afghan president says had no choice but to flee Kabul

    Afghanistan’s former president said he had no choice but to abruptly leave Kabul as the Taliban closed in and denied an agreement was in the works for a peaceful takeover, disputing the accounts of former Afghan and U.S. officials. Former President Ashraf Ghani said in a BBC interview that aired Thursday that an adviser gave him just minutes to decide to abandon the capital, Kabul. Ghani's sudden and secret departure Aug. 15 left the city rudderless as U.S. and NATO forces were in the final stages of their chaotic withdrawal from the country after 20 years.

  • Myanmar court jails celebrities who supported democracy protests

    The military overthrew an elected government led by Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1, triggering protests and turmoil that is still unfolding. In the early days of the protests, huge crowds gathered in cities and towns with many actors and singers https://www.reuters.com/article/us-myanmar-politics-celebrities-idUSKBN2BV24V using social media to voice their support and some speaking at rallies. Among those who took part were high-profile actor couple Pyay Ti Oo and Eaindra Kyaw Zin, who were arrested in April and charged under a section of the penal code that outlaws the spreading of dissent.

  • Opinion/Jones: We know how to reduce gun violence

    The highest cause of death for Black men 45 years old or younger is homicide.

  • ‘Each society creates its own pathology’: Vaccine specialists say CDC’s hand was forced on cutting COVID-19 isolation times

    'What do you do when there are no healthcare workers to work, or too few? Something is better than nothing,' says Dr. Gregory Poland of the Mayo Clinic.

  • Fact check: Claims about military bases housing undocumented immigrants are missing context

    Military bases across the United States often temporarily house undocumented immigrants as they wait to be processed.