This article, At tense Fort Worth council meeting, outrage over police shooting, originally appeared on CBSNews.com

Fort Worth community members expressed concern and outrage at a tense city council meeting Tuesday night in the wake of a police shooting that left a 28-year-old black woman dead in her own home. Former Fort Worth officer Aaron Dean resigned Monday before he could be fired in the . Dean, who is white, has been charged with murder.

About 60 people signed up to speak to the council at its Tuesday night meeting, reports CBS Dallas-Fort Worth. The council chamber's 350-person capacity was quickly reached, and about 200 others waited outside City Hall. Inside the packed chamber, some residents chanted, "We don't feel safe."

Police said officers went to Jefferson's home early Saturday morning after her neighbor called the department's non-emergency number, saying the front door of the home had been left open. Jefferson has been up late playing video games with her 8-year-old nephew, her family has said. The department said Dean perceived a threat while outside the home and fired a shot, striking Jefferson inside through a window.

Body camera video shows Dean fired less than a second after yelling for Jefferson to show her hands and that he never identified himself as a police officer.

"The system is rigged against us and I am a walking target," one speaker, a black man, said. "Every day I pull out my driveway and on my way to work, I fear that I will be killed."

Many speakers called for the resignation of the city manager and demanded that all available body camera video be publicly released. Citizens also called for more police oversight, urging an independent advisory board to address racial profiling and use of force.

"I think what we need is for you to acknowledge that this is a systemic, racism issue," one man said.

Kraus on Tuesday vowed that the department would work to "serve you better." He said the department was aiming to bring in a third-party group to evaluate policies, practices and training "to ensure we are above best-practice standards."

On Wednesday, religious leaders said they have reached out to the Department of Justice to push for a federal consent decree, a court-monitored reform program, to ensure police reforms in Fort Worth.

In a statement to CBS News, a Fort Worth police spokesman said the department is focused on completing their investigation "for Atatiana Jefferson, her family, and the community in a consistent, open and transparent fashion."

"Our priority is the consistent release of vital and factual information in a timely manner to inform the public and provide a context of what occurred on all such serious matters," the spokesman, Lt. Brandon O'Neil, said in an email. "The request by this group for a federal consent decree is obviously their prerogative but it is not the department's focus or a factor that we are involved in."

The Department of Justice did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CBS News.

Pelosi says Trump had a "meltdown" in meeting with congressional leaders

Students tackle classmate who pulled out gun at school, police say

Woman with Down syndrome starts nonprofit to help expecting parents